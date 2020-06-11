Fashion / Shopping

Feel-Good Dallas Retail News — Neighborhood Goods Lifts Up Brands in Need

Plus, a New Bishop Arts Shop and a Massive Warehouse Sale

BY // 06.11.20
Processed with VSCO with kp2 preset

Neighborhood Goods' Texas stores debut "The Commons" — free shelf space dedicated to bolstering brands during the pandemic.

If you’re planning to do a little spending this week, consider doing so at these Dallas (or Dallas adjacent) retailers.

The Commons at Neighborhood Goods

Well this is cool. Not long after the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic began to take their toll on small and independent businesses, Neighborhood Goods vowed to use their shelf space to help bolster struggling brands, restaurants, and creatives — free of charge.

Now that Neighborhood Good’s Legacy West flagship and brand new Austin location are able to open their doors, the first class of “The Commons” can finally make its debut. The 12 brands include Yourlixir’s superfood mixes, Soko jewelry (all of which is ethically made by Kenyan artisans), Field’s affordable, vegan skincare, and M. Barclay, which offers a botanical healing salve (called “Soft Spot”) for four-legged friends, among other pretty pet products.

As The Commons continues, you can expect to see more black-owned brands and businesses get the spotlight — Neighborhood Goods is been candid about their commitment to supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

 

Caffeinated Beauty Bar

We’ve been focusing quite a bit on the restaurants that opened just before the pandemic hit Dallas, but there were retail concepts that were forced to close their freshly painted doors as well. One example: Caffeinated Beauty Bar, a fem-focused boutique in Bishop Arts with affordable accessories and apparel. They finally welcomed customers last month to become a hopeful example of a successful pandemic opening.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

 

WareHSale

The only thing better than a warehouse sale is a pop-up warehouse sale that lasts for weeks on end. The new WareHSale in West Village, with its deep discounts, artist collaborations, and easy-on-the-eyes interior, can satisfy your thirst for savings through July 13. Plus, this is probably the most organized warehouse sale I’ve ever seen.

 

Conservatory on Two-_DSC5726
The Conservatory on Two in Dallas’ historic Highland Park Village

The Conservatory

Another mid-pandemic Dallas retail opening: The Conservatory, a tree-filed haven of hard-to-find sustainable brands. If you’ve yet to step into the museum-like boutique in Highland Park Village, do your eyes an aesthetic favor.

 

Have You Tried The Yes?

Last month, shopping app The Yes launched to many glowing headlines (see: Vogue and Tech Crunch) as well as a post from Jessica Seinfeld, whom I will follow to the ends of the earth. Think of the app as a sort of super tailored version of ShopBop with way better graphics. The Yes was founded by former Stitch Fix COO, but several prominent Dallas creatives are heavily involved, including Larry Oliver and Taylor Tomasi-Hill. Give it a whirl if you have a free moment — there’s a fun style quiz that will make you feel, in a word, seen.

 

A New {neighborhood}

During the pandemic, home store {neighborhood} (which also doubled as a killer art gallery and a local source for cool Gus Modern furniture) moved from Bishop Arts to the Design District, giving them even more room to bring their Dallas-meets-West Texas aesthetic to life.

 

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
440 Easton Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

440 Easton Road
DALLAS, TX

$336,700 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
440 Easton Road
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
6808 Southridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6808 Southridge Drive
DALLAS, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6808 Southridge Drive
11727 High Forest Drive
Forest Creek
FOR SALE

11727 High Forest Drive
DALLAS, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
11727 High Forest Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X