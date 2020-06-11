If you’re planning to do a little spending this week, consider doing so at these Dallas (or Dallas adjacent) retailers.

The Commons at Neighborhood Goods

Well this is cool. Not long after the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic began to take their toll on small and independent businesses, Neighborhood Goods vowed to use their shelf space to help bolster struggling brands, restaurants, and creatives — free of charge.

Now that Neighborhood Good’s Legacy West flagship and brand new Austin location are able to open their doors, the first class of “The Commons” can finally make its debut. The 12 brands include Yourlixir’s superfood mixes, Soko jewelry (all of which is ethically made by Kenyan artisans), Field’s affordable, vegan skincare, and M. Barclay, which offers a botanical healing salve (called “Soft Spot”) for four-legged friends, among other pretty pet products.

As The Commons continues, you can expect to see more black-owned brands and businesses get the spotlight — Neighborhood Goods is been candid about their commitment to supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Caffeinated Beauty Bar

We’ve been focusing quite a bit on the restaurants that opened just before the pandemic hit Dallas, but there were retail concepts that were forced to close their freshly painted doors as well. One example: Caffeinated Beauty Bar, a fem-focused boutique in Bishop Arts with affordable accessories and apparel. They finally welcomed customers last month to become a hopeful example of a successful pandemic opening.

WareHSale

The only thing better than a warehouse sale is a pop-up warehouse sale that lasts for weeks on end. The new WareHSale in West Village, with its deep discounts, artist collaborations, and easy-on-the-eyes interior, can satisfy your thirst for savings through July 13. Plus, this is probably the most organized warehouse sale I’ve ever seen.

The Conservatory on Two in Dallas’ historic Highland Park Village

The Conservatory

Another mid-pandemic Dallas retail opening: The Conservatory, a tree-filed haven of hard-to-find sustainable brands. If you’ve yet to step into the museum-like boutique in Highland Park Village, do your eyes an aesthetic favor.

Have You Tried The Yes?

Last month, shopping app The Yes launched to many glowing headlines (see: Vogue and Tech Crunch) as well as a post from Jessica Seinfeld, whom I will follow to the ends of the earth. Think of the app as a sort of super tailored version of ShopBop with way better graphics. The Yes was founded by former Stitch Fix COO, but several prominent Dallas creatives are heavily involved, including Larry Oliver and Taylor Tomasi-Hill. Give it a whirl if you have a free moment — there’s a fun style quiz that will make you feel, in a word, seen.

A New {neighborhood}

During the pandemic, home store {neighborhood} (which also doubled as a killer art gallery and a local source for cool Gus Modern furniture) moved from Bishop Arts to the Design District, giving them even more room to bring their Dallas-meets-West Texas aesthetic to life.