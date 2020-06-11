Fashion / Shopping

Feel-Good Dallas Retail News — Neighborhood Goods Lifts Up Brands in Need

Plus, a New Bishop Arts Shop and a Massive Warehouse Sale

BY // 06.11.20
Processed with VSCO with kp2 preset

Neighborhood Goods' Texas stores debut "The Commons" — free shelf space dedicated to bolstering brands during the pandemic.

If you’re planning to do a little spending this week, consider doing so at these Dallas (or Dallas adjacent) retailers.

The Commons at Neighborhood Goods

Well this is cool. Not long after the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic began to take their toll on small and independent businesses, Neighborhood Goods vowed to use their shelf space to help bolster struggling brands, restaurants, and creatives — free of charge.

Now that Neighborhood Good’s Legacy West flagship and brand new Austin location are able to open their doors, the first class of “The Commons” can finally make its debut. The 12 brands include Yourlixir’s superfood mixes, Soko jewelry (all of which is ethically made by Kenyan artisans), Field’s affordable, vegan skincare, and M. Barclay, which offers a botanical healing salve (called “Soft Spot”) for four-legged friends, among other pretty pet products.

As The Commons continues, you can expect to see more black-owned brands and businesses get the spotlight — Neighborhood Goods is been candid about their commitment to supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

 

Caffeinated Beauty Bar

We’ve been focusing quite a bit on the restaurants that opened just before the pandemic hit Dallas, but there were retail concepts that were forced to close their freshly painted doors as well. One example: Caffeinated Beauty Bar, a fem-focused boutique in Bishop Arts with affordable accessories and apparel. They finally welcomed customers last month to become a hopeful example of a successful pandemic opening.

 

WareHSale

The only thing better than a warehouse sale is a pop-up warehouse sale that lasts for weeks on end. The new WareHSale in West Village, with its deep discounts, artist collaborations, and easy-on-the-eyes interior, can satisfy your thirst for savings through July 13. Plus, this is probably the most organized warehouse sale I’ve ever seen.

 

Conservatory on Two-_DSC5726
The Conservatory on Two in Dallas’ historic Highland Park Village

The Conservatory

Another mid-pandemic Dallas retail opening: The Conservatory. If you’ve yet to step into the museum-like boutique in Highland Park Village, do your eyes an aesthetic favor.

 

Have You Tried The Yes?

Last month, shopping app The Yes launched to many glowing headlines (see: Vogue and Tech Crunch) as well as a post from Jessica Seinfeld, whom I will follow to the ends of the earth. Think of the app as a sort of super tailored version of ShopBop with way better graphics. The Yes was founded by former Stitch Fix COO, but several prominent Dallas creatives are heavily involved, including Larry Oliver and Taylor Tomasi-Hill. Give it a whirl if you have a free time — there’s a fun style quiz that will make you feel, in a word, seen.

 

A New {neighborhood}

During the pandemic, home store {neighborhood} (which also doubled as a killer art gallery and a local source for cool Gus Modern furniture) moved from Bishop Arts to the Design District, giving them even more room to bring their Dallas-meets-West Texas aesthetic to life.

 

Featured Properties

Swipe
4520 Northaven
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4520 Northaven
Dallas, TX

Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
4520 Northaven
1403 Lone Eagle Way
FOR SALE

1403 Lone Eagle Way
Arlington, TX

$649,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
1403 Lone Eagle Way
6415 Prestonshire
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6415 Prestonshire
Dallas, TX

$3,365,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
6415 Prestonshire
10808 Cinderella
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10808 Cinderella
Dallas, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
10808 Cinderella
4326 Sexton
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

4326 Sexton
Dallas, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
4326 Sexton
5634 Bryn Mawr
Devonshire
FOR SALE

5634 Bryn Mawr
Dallas, TX

$660,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
5634 Bryn Mawr
12405 Churchill Court
White Rock
FOR SALE

12405 Churchill Court
Dallas, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
12405 Churchill Court
6138 Lupton
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6138 Lupton
Dallas, TX

$2,749,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
6138 Lupton
Presented by Christy Berry Compass
View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X