Sept is Dallas' first all-sustainable concept store, housed in an airy spot in Trinity Groves. (Photo by Marshall David of Secretary Studio)

Sept is Dallas' first all-sustainable concept store, housed in an airy spot in Trinity Groves. (Photo by Marshall David of Secretary Studio)

A rotating selection of cool, ethically made brands will receive the Sept spotlight. (Photo by Marshall David of Secretary Studio)

One constant in the store is Ferrah, the eco-luxury brand by Dallas designer Lela Orr. (Photo by Marshall David of Secretary Studio)

WeDu's leather sneakers on display. (Photo by Marshall David of Secretary Studio)

UK-based Pala Eyewear's frames are made predominately with bio-acetate. (Photo by Marshall David of Secretary Studio)

Fashion / Shopping

Rising Dallas Designer Opens a Chic, Sustainable Oasis in Trinity Groves

Lela Orr is Creating a Community of Cool, Ethical Fashion Brands

BY // 08.11.20
photography Marshall David of Secretary Studio
Sept is Dallas' first all-sustainable concept store, housed in an airy spot in Trinity Groves. (Photo by Marshall David of Secretary Studio)
Sept is Dallas' first all-sustainable concept store, housed in an airy spot in Trinity Groves. (Photo by Marshall David of Secretary Studio)
A rotating selection of cool, ethically made brands will receive the Sept spotlight. (Photo by Marshall David of Secretary Studio)
One constant in the store is Ferrah, the eco-luxury brand by Dallas designer Lela Orr. (Photo by Marshall David of Secretary Studio)
WeDu's leather sneakers on display. (Photo by Marshall David of Secretary Studio)
UK-based Pala Eyewear's frames are made predominately with bio-acetate. (Photo by Marshall David of Secretary Studio)
Sept is Dallas' first all-sustainable concept store, housed in an airy spot in Trinity Groves. (Photo by Marshall David of Secretary Studio)

Sept is Dallas' first all-sustainable concept store, housed in an airy spot in Trinity Groves. (Photo by Marshall David of Secretary Studio)

A rotating selection of cool, ethically made brands will receive the Sept spotlight. (Photo by Marshall David of Secretary Studio)

One constant in the store is Ferrah, the eco-luxury brand by Dallas designer Lela Orr. (Photo by Marshall David of Secretary Studio)

WeDu's leather sneakers on display. (Photo by Marshall David of Secretary Studio)

UK-based Pala Eyewear's frames are made predominately with bio-acetate. (Photo by Marshall David of Secretary Studio)

Housed in a bright, gallery-like space with lofty ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, the first brick-and-mortar location for Ferrah, the Dallas-based luxury womenswear line from Parsons and Project Runway alum Lela Orr, has finally found a home in Trinity Groves. And though a permanent place to shop Orr’s eco-luxury designs would be reason enough to visit the neighborhood, Sept shines the Dallas retail spotlight on a rotating collection of cool, carefully selected designers, all of whom represent innovators in the sustainability world.

“Dallas loves fashion. They love luxury fashion. They love all kinds of fashion.” Orr says. “So why not bring all these wonderful brands together and open up this fashion community for the sustainably minded people looking for this?”

Project Runway and her years in the industry had connected Orr with brands approaching sustainability in unique, interesting ways, but the designer turned to Instagram to find fresh names outside of the fashion world. “It sounds so crazy, but we found the most amazing designers,” Orr says. “To be seen by someone is really special. Instagram is a wonderful tool.”

Sept debuted this month with designers from across the country. There’s WeDu, an ethically crafted fashion brand out of Angola, vegan leather handbags by New York-based Gunas, Kokora Organics bamboo silk unisex designs from Ireland, LA-based LAHIVE, and Dallas brands like Nine Muses and jeweler Elizabeth Hooper. Brass butterfly rings from Brooklyn-based Johnathan Hayden are stationed by the door, while UK-based Pala Eyewear’s recycled acetate frames line a table by the modern seating area.

Sept is Dallas’ first all-sustainable concept store, housed in an airy spot in Trinity Groves. (Photo by Marshall David of Secretary Studio)

Even the space itself is carefully sourced and thoughtfully designed. Orr sought out independent artisans to craft pieces for the store. The sterling silver racks hanging from the 23-foot ceiling are from Germany, concrete displays from London were discovered on Etsy, and the checkout counter is the work of an Arlington maker.

The one constant, of course, is Ferrah — Orr’s design studios are situated upstairs. It’s convenient, but the close proximity also allows the fashion designer to spend more time at the store, where she can help educate shoppers on the ethics upheld by each brand.

“It’s also about transparency,” Orr says. “Just relaying the information on where a piece was made and how it was sourced, because customers really do care. It feels really personal and special, like they’re part of this designer’s journey and know that they’re supporting an awesome brand.”

