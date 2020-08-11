A True Highland Park Retreat — the Indoor and Outdoor Meet in This Arty Dream Mansion

There are dream homes — and then there are Highland Park dream homes. Set on an oversized corner lot at 3601 Lexington Avenue, this Highland Park manse takes things next level with extra outdoor space and all the lavish appointments one could desire in Dallas’ most coveted neighborhood. It has hit the market with a $8,750,000 asking price.

Highland Park homes with oversized lots do not become available very often. And this house’s design pedigree sets it apart even further.

Designed by David Stocker of SHM Architects, the home was built by Todd James in 2007. Its sleek Santa Barbara style gives the traditional home an instant feel of grandeur and a sense of timelessness.

This luxurious estate is listed by Blake Eltis and Aaron Carroll of Allie Beth Allman & Associates. It is perched on a half-acre corner lot in the heart of old Highland Park. It brings a rare blend of indoor and outdoor living, boasting five bedrooms with six full baths and two half baths.

Of course, it all starts with a sense of arrival. A series of commanding archways with perfectly appointed gas lanterns span the honed limestone front porch leading to the front entrance.

Upon entering the house, you see a European spiral staircase and an expansive limestone entry hall with abundant lighting and arched walls ― the ideal setup to display a renowned art collection. In fact, the home was specifically designed with oversized walls in order to accommodate large format artworks making it the perfect dream home for the most discerning art collector.

A stately office comes complete with custom bookshelves and its own fireplace. It flows seamlessly into the grand living room with its European stone fireplace and vaulting two-story ceilings, tailored with wooden beams and oversized windows overlooking the backyard.

This Highland Park home brings a little something for the devoted oenophile as well. A 1,100 bottle, temperature-controlled wine cellar sits just off the sleek entertainment bar. You can bring along your entire collection and still have plenty of room to hunt for more.

The open kitchen features dual islands, making it a home chef’s perfect theater. A cozy seating area brings a breakfast nook and additional bar seating. Tones of dove gray blend with white countertops and pale cinnamon stick colored oak flooring. Exposed beams add another dimension. Professional grade built-in appliances include an oversized side by side refrigerator/freezer, dual ovens by Wolf, ice maker and multiple refrigerated and warming drawers.

The well-appointed kitchen in shades of dove gray.

The kitchen flows toward the den which, in turn, overlooks the perfectly manicured grounds. The outdoor space is ideal for entertaining with its pool, spa, built in grill and Green Egg, and covered living area complete with an oversized fireplace. Even with the pool and hardscaping, this exceptional estate still has a large grass area in the backyard which is rare to find. It’s a true retreat — which is more valuable than ever in these coronavirus times.

Lush landscaping, including two story Italian cypress trees, play well with the architecture. Lined with gas lanterns in the back with Juliette balconies and the classic red tile roof make this a setting that almost gives you the sense of being transported away to European shores. It is easy to get lost in the magic of this home. Yet, you’re in the heart of Dallas’ most desirable neighborhood.

The master suite boasts its own separate sitting room, amping up the seclusion. The tranquil ensuite bedroom boasts ample separation for hectic mornings along with a large balcony overlooking the backyard that has its own private outdoor stairwell leading you down to the pool/spa. The master includes separate his and her master baths with heated floors and walk-in closets that are connected by the oversized two person master shower.

The master suite even has its own private sitting room.

Additional features of this showcase Highland Park estate include an elevator that services all three floors, a separate guest suite, a backup generator to ensure you’re never without power (no small bonus with Dallas’ unpredictable weather) and a spacious three-car garage.

It’s rare to find a house anywhere that brings all of the modern conveniences you could ever want in a truly charming package, and it’s especially rare in Highland Park. But this Mediterranean masterpiece with its old charm — including a sleek Santa Barbara style interior — has it all. That is 3601 Lexington Avenue.

Allie Beth Allman offers a variety of options for touring this true dream home (including in person and virtual tours). To get a closer look at this property or the other exclusive ones Allie Beth Allman represents, go to its website. And click-thru the photo gallery below for an even closer look at 3601 Lexington Avenue: