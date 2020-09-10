Six Dallas Obsessions That Take Us Back to the ’70s

Fine. There’s nothing psychedelic or ’70s-related about Stroop Waffles. But they do tend to evoke another time and place, and they go perfectly with the pretty artisanal teas at Teasom. Plus, the charming Dallas tea shop may be the only place to find the delicacy in Dallas beyond World Market. Sue us.

There are all kinds of productive ways to escape the mental torture of 2020. This is PaperCity, so we prefer an option that lets us dress up, and discover cool Dallas companies along the way (and maybe one from Austin). From more established names housed in Highland Park Village to funky start-up brands, the following drum up ’70s nostalgia in the best way.

Safe Scent Candles

The Dallas brand makes a sustainable, non-toxic candle that kind of looks like a unicorn horn, but it’s the “Rainbow Squiggle” that truly captured our hearts.

Legssss

These out-there tights (which come in names like “Pastel Hell” or “I Believe in Astrology”) look exactly like the kind of thing Dua Lipa would wear, making me desperate for them. More fun facts: Legssss makes custom bucket hats, and donates 5 percent of total sales to a QTBIPOC fund or organization at the end of each month.

La Vie Style House

If these Dallas-designed silhouettes — all shoppable within Market in Highland Park Village — hadn’t become quite so popular, you could almost certainly pass this kimono off as a chic vintage hand-me-down from the ’70s.

Psychic.Outlaw

It’s a quilt. It’s a jacket. On long days spent on the couch, it’s both at once. The best part: all cool, oversized coats are made-to-order by the Austin-based brand using vintage quilts (or you can supply your own).

Canceled Plans at Neighborhood Goods

One of the newest brands to be displayed at the innovative and Dallas-based Neighborhood Goods pairs retro neon with a very now message. Let it burn.

Teasom Tea

Fine. There’s nothing psychedelic or ’70s-related about Stroop Waffles. But they do tend to evoke another time and place, and they go perfectly with the pretty artisanal teas at Teasom. Plus, the charming Dallas tea shop may be the only place to find the delicacy in Dallas beyond World Market. Sue us.