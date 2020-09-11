Marie Flanigan (2) (Photo by Marie Flanigan Interiors)
Society / The Seen

Home Beauty and a Happy Spirit Celebrated in This Rice Village Affair — Masks and Plenty of Fun

Interior Designer Marie Flanigan's Debut Book Spotlighted

BY // 09.10.20
photography Marie Flanigan Interiors
Interior designer Marie Flanigan signs copies of her debut book at an intimate book signing at Mecox in Rice Village. (Photo by Marie Flanigan Interiors)
Jamie & Russel Braden, Angie & J.D. Slaughter (Photo by Marie Flanigan Interiors)
Marie Flanigan and Mecox founder Mac Hoak (Photo by Marie Flanigan Interiors)
Jeff & Sydney Manning (Photo by Marie Flanigan Interiors)
Jennifer & David Hammer (Photo by Marie Flanigan Interiors)
Julie DiPaolo, Renee Rice (Photo by Marie Flanigan Interiors)
Marie Flanigan's book 'The Beauty of Home' on display at the book signing at Mecox in Rice Village. (Photo by Marie Flanigan Interiors)
Monica & Russel Ybarra (Photo by Marie Flanigan Interiors)
Rachel Manning, Samantha Pendleton, Ashlee Garner, John Williams, Michaela Williams, Melanie & Patrick Hamel (Photo by Marie Flanigan Interiors)
What: A private book signing for interior designer Marie Flanigan‘s debut book, The Beauty of Home: Redefining Traditional Interiors. 

Where: Mecox interior design and home store in Rice Village.

PC Moment: Despite the mask and social distancing requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a jolly affair, hosted by Mexcos founder Mack Hoak, with wine and bites as well as romantic by Maxit Flower Design.

Flanigan‘s book, illustrated by stunning interior photography and never-before-seen homes, The Beauty of Home details the nine elements that are essential to Flanigan’s signature design aesthetic of innovative simplicity, including architecture, character, illumination, and composition. The book is now available for purchase from major online retailers, as well as at many small businesses around the country.

PC Seen: John Tucker, Laura Rathe, Renee Rice, Jill and John Caltagirone, Monica and Russel Ybarra, Lauren Mills, Cathy Lam, Bethany Buchanan, Maria Maxit, Cathleen Holloway, Karen Pulaski, Ruth Davis, Jamie and Russell Braden, Angie and J.D. Slaughter, Joe Flanigan, Julie DiPaolo, Melanie Hamel, Ashlee Garner, Sydney Manning, Samantha Pendleton, Michaela Williams, Rachel Manning, Kristen Emerson, Jennifer and David Hammer, John Williams, Patrick Hamel, and Jeff Manning.

