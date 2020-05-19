View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Going to a Backyard Garden Party? Here are Dallas-Sourced Staples to Sport

Great Local Finds for Socially Distanced Gatherings

BY // 05.19.20
dallas garden party outfit

Now that shelter-in-place orders have ended in Texas, I’m thankful not to be seeing massive crowds in restaurants or large groups congregating in public parks. That said, folks are going out, and that makes me happy. It’s important to have human interaction as well as move our economy forward by supporting restaurants and — my favorite way to spend money — buying clothes.

I’ve been receiving invitations for drinks, but they are always with the tune of “join me in my garden.” Everyone seems to agree that congregating outdoors may feel the safest for most. A lot of what I’ve read points to a lower risk of contracting the virus if you’re on a restaurant patio, at the beach, or in someone’s garden.

Wondering what to wear to a backyard or garden party — potentially the first time you’ll be seen by friends in months. Let me offer some locally sourced ideas.

For the Anistons out there, go with an effortless, short caftan from La Vie Style House, which now has an in-store pop-up at Market in Highland Park Village. I like this yellow one perhaps worn with a Jennifer Behr headband (particularly if you haven’t scored an appointment with your hairstylist, and your shaggy mane is in need of a blowout).

La Vie Style House yellow kaftan, $550, available at Market Highland Park Village garden party
La Vie Style House yellow kaftan, $550, available at Market Highland Park Village

Perfect the easy-breezy summertime look with some black Gucci Deva leather slide sandals with the iconic horse bit and a white lady Dior bag — the large one, please. Remember, you must keep all sorts of things with you these days beyond your keys, smartphone, and Tom Ford sunglasses — most notably, your bottle of Purell hand sanitizer.

Gucci black Deva sandals, $690, available at Neiman Marcus
Gucci black Deva sandals, $690, available at Neiman Marcus

Finally, lest we forget, the newest and most important accessory these days is a face mask. Now you can have it reflect your personality and style, as many designers are offering options. For Dallasites who aren’t afraid of a print, run to see Merry Vose at Cabana Canary and grab a garden party-ready Tish Cox one.Tish Cox printed mask, $25, available at Cabana Canary

Tish Cox printed mask, $25, available at Cabana CanaryFor those whose style runs a bit edgier, show your rebel side with some cropped and frayed jeans instead of throwing on a dress. I love a pair from Current Elliot, which you can find at The Conservatory. There’s nothing wrong with wearing some floral while in a garden, but do it via a designer like Saint Laurent — see the lavallière neck blouse in silk jacquard.

Saint Laurent blouse, $1,650, available at Saint Laurent boutiques garden party
Saint Laurent blouse, $1,650, available at Saint Laurent boutiques

If you’re the sun-averse type, a bigger brimmed hat always makes a bolder statement, so choose a Gigi Burris rabbit-fur one, which will definitely not require you to don sunglasses. Also, garden party sneakers should be a thing. Gucci, as always, has some great options, but I like the idea of blinging out a little while sipping your Aperol spritz al fresco.

Gigi Burris Kellen rabbit felt large brim hat, $350, available at Neiman Marcus
Gigi Burris Kellen rabbit felt large brim hat, $350, available at Neiman Marcus

No need for a cumbersome wicker tote, instead show your are still the quintessential girl-on-the-go (your host doesn’t need to know that they only place you’ve gone to recently is Whole Foods) by opting to carry a chic Delgado camouflage clutch. Finally, what mask will show your subversive side? Pick one up at Deep Ellum Denim.

Everything I’ve shared is available here in Dallas. Please remember to support local retailers or your favorite sales associate at global stores with an outpost here (wink-wink, Neiman Marcus). I hope I spy you sipping some rosé as I peer over hedges (as I’ve often been known to do) while taking my daily constitutional down Turtle Creek.

