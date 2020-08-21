For a brand with as much history as La Perla, similarly storied Highland Park Village is a fitting destination for their first Dallas store. The newly opened boutique is a true extension of the Italian luxury brand, blending modern seating and striking parquet floors with an eye-catching vintage chandelier — a marrying of old a new that feels like a nod to La Perla’s masterful ability to evolve and endure throughout the decades.

The intimate space (located between Loro Piana and St. John) houses iconic lingerie, exquisite silk sleepwear with detailed macramé, and flattering swimsuits featuring classic, feminine silhouettes — all available in a wide range of sizes for women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Highland Park Village (@hp_village) on Aug 10, 2020 at 3:02pm PDT

NOW LEASING Swipe























Next

Fresh fall collections include Dreamcatcher, the 66-year-old brand’s first machine washable silk collection, as well as an exclusive line celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Maison Collection, designed by La Perla founder and visionary couturier Ada Masotti, one of the few women behind a historic fashion house. The now cult collection of slip dresses, culottes, and robes will be updated in a hopeful array of pastel tones.

More Highland Park Village Newness

A refresh at Christian Louboutin’s Highland Park Village location, now celebrating a decade in the historic Dallas shopping center. (courtesy of Highland Park Village)

Christian Louboutin is celebrating 10 years in the historic shopping center with a refreshed look for its Dallas boutique. The bright, bold interiors house create a colorful backdrop for the brand’s iconic silhouettes and the newly stocked fall 2020 collection, which features candy-coated makeovers of the designer’s favorite styles (including Hot Chick and the Just Nothing sandal), a ’70s-inspired capsule collection, and—as always—a new Caba signature tote: the Cabaraparis.