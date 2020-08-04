Alas, it was time for some retail therapy. What else are we supposed to do with our time these days? Beyond acquiring some chic masks (they are the one essential accessory of late), I’ve wanted to up my al fresco game by investing in some summer white wardrobe items. It seemed like a great lightweight jacket would be a wonderful addition to my arsenal.

When searching for sartorial splendor my mind often goes to Stanley Korshak. The nation’s largest independent luxury department store that was brought to Dallas by Caroline Rose Hunt and stewarded for close to twenty years by Crawford Brock has been a stalwart of fashion for Texas men. The store is actually seeing positive sales trends, unlike so many other retailers across the country, with this June outpacing their numbers from the same month in 2019.

Large picture windows were added to Stanley Korshak during the 2015 renovation of the Crescent Hotel.

White is the perfect choice for summer. I’m not a big fan of linen. I prefer items that have more structure and favor fabric with a little more weight. I’ve been interested in the Eleventy line since it premiered a little over a decade ago. Founded in Italy by Marco Baldassari (Men’s Creative Director) and Paolo Zuntini (Women’s Creative Director); they were joined in 2009 by Andrea Scuderi as partner and Operations Executive. The company is still very entrenched in Europe, but expanded to open its first US offices in 2016 in New York City.

I appreciate the line — it’s exceptionally well-made and looks like a zero might have been dropped from the price tag. The quality is easily in the same realm as Brunello Cucinelli and Tom Ford. There is also an ease and youthfulness to the line which means anyone from a college kid (perhaps one at Pepperdine) to a grandfather (playing golf in Scottsdale) will look incredible.

I was also pleased to hear that sustainable practices are part of the core values at Eleventy. They have a commitment to conserve resources, reduce overall consumption, and optimize its production processes to ensure that future generations of clients can enjoy their clothing — but not at the expense of the environment.

The perfect white summer jacket – double breasted from Eleventy. (Photo by Zachary Trubenbach)

There are some garments that are just so singular in design and construction that you simply stand back and marvel. The jacket I acquired is one of those wardrobe items. Somehow it’s easy to imagine jumping in a Chris-Craft for crossing Lake Como to call upon your old pal George and his stunning wife Amal for cocktails. Yes, this coat makes you feel that glamorous and a card carrying member of the Jetset (perhaps more specifically the G550 set).

I’ve had it a little over a month now and it’s already come out a few times — the opening night dinner at Perry’s Park District restaurant and for a weekend sojourn to Long Cove. The incredible thing about this jacket is its versatility. In my mind, a utilitarian blazer should be able to be worn with a multitude of options: shorts, chinos, or a tried and true great pair of jeans. And then paired with driving loafers, sneakers, sandals, or Chelsea boots.

If you are looking for a perfect addition to your wardrobe, consider the Eleventy double-breasted white blazer. And don’t worry about outdated fashion mantras like “never wear white after Labor Day.” I’m a firm believer that its all about weather and temperature and since ours generally hover in the 80s through October then you’ll have months of wear before storing for 2021 cocktailing.

Stanley Korshak, 500 Crescent Court, 214.871.3600, stanleykorshak.com