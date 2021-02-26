Where to Shop for a Cause in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

Carolina Herrera is giving back 10% of Dallas boutique sales with a 10% match by the company to Genesis Women’s Shelter through the end of February.

In need of a little retail therapy after this brutal Texas February? Top shops across Dallas are giving portions of profits to key local organizations and accepting donations this weekend to help the state rebuild after a historic winter storm.

Highland Park Village Boutiques

La Ligne, one of the shopping center’s newest additions, is currently donating 10% of in-store purchase to The Family Place (from February 22 to 28).

Vince: Through Sunday, 10% of online and in-store purchases will benefit Feeding Texas, a statewide network of food banks contributing to replacing perished foods and providing hunger relief in communities. Be sure to mention “Feeding Texas” at time of purchase to contribute.

FRAME: Now settled into their new location in the Village, Frame is donating 10% of all online and in-store sales nationwide to Baby2Baby until Saturday, February 27.

Carolina Herrera: Helping alongside Harry and Meghan, Carolina Herrera is giving back 10% of Dallas boutique sales with a 10% match by the company to Genesis Women’s Shelter through the end of February.

Christian Louboutin: The legendary shoe shop is donating 10% of their proceeds from this weekend to the North Texas Food Bank.

BUY ART NOW Swipe



























Next

Rag & Bone: 15% proceeds of all the boutique’s sales will benefit the North Texas Food Bank from March 3 – March 7.

Bandier: Now through the end of March, Bandier is hosting a local clothing donation benefitting the United People’s Coalition. Donations of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing will be given directly to those who were displaced or in need of items from the winter storm.

“Color Equations” in Dallas’ NorthPark Center.

NorthPark Center Stores

In addition to shopping Neiman Marcus at NorthPark, boutiques such as Diptyque, Rebecca Taylor, Lilly Pulitzer, and more are donating profits to Texas charities in need. Visit northparkcenter.com to stay up to date with where you can shop for a cause.

Neiman Marcus will be donating 10% of all sales to a variety of charities through March 2. Shop at NorthPark or store’s downtown flagship to support The Family Place, visit Willow Bend to benefit Minnie’s Food Pantry, and give back to The Big Good when visiting Neiman Marcus’ Shops at Clearfork location in Fort Worth.