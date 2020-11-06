Must-Shop Dallas Pop-Ups and New Stores to Visit (or Revisit) Now

Need a break from CNN and Steve Kornacki’s khakis? We’ve rounded up some Dallas retail news and announcements for the shopping season ahead.

La Ligne Brings the Staples

After hosting a successful pop-up within Market in Highland Park Village, La Ligne and its signature striped staples (including best-sellers like the Marin Sweater and Lean Lines tee) are making things permanent in the shopping center on November 16. The New York brand, founded by former Vogue editors and rag & bone’s former head of development, enlisted designer Lien Luu to translate its New York aesthetic to Dallas, resulting in a store that evokes a chic, Parisian apartment, with ornate crown molding, brass accents, and the same elegant chandelier found in La Ligne’s Madison Avenue boutique.

Tribe Alive Finally Reopen

While most Texas boutiques began opening their doors late last spring, Tribe Alive has kept its Main Street store closed to the public since March. On October 16, the popular Fort Worth brand, which focuses on sustainable, ethical designs, finally reopened its airy showroom in the city once again.

Wellness When We Need it Most

After a successful pop-up at Fount in Uptown, Go Easy, a fem-focused space to shop anxiety-soothing CBD, sexual wellness products, books, candles, smoking accessories, and more, will open next door to Magic Hour (also owned by Molly Matthias) in the Bishop Arts District.

Kendra Scott x Favor

A savvy move in the age of contactless delivery, Austin-based Kendra Scott has partnered with Favor to offer same-day delivery of the brand’s unique jewelry and lifestyle products (all perfect for gifting) in Texas.

King Ranch Arrives in a Historic District

As Fort Worth’s Mule Alley project continues to take shape and serve as a stunning example of historic preservation, perfect brands like Lucchese and Wrangler have come to line the brick-lined streets. King Ranch Saddle Shop, which opened toward the end of October, is the latest opening in the Stockyards Historic District.

A Supportive Night’s Sleep

Now open next to The Linen Boutique on Lovers Lane, The Pillow Bar is popping up through the year to give you and your loved ones the gift of a solid, luxurious night’s sleep. The Dallas brand’s complete collection of products will be available to shop IRL for the very first time, and shoppers can submit orders for their own custom pillow, handmade to suit their personal sleep style.

The Full Byredo

You may know Byredo for its beautiful, minimal bottles of fragrant Gypsy Water or Mojave Ghost. They’re brought them all, and their new makeup line (the packaging is on point) to their first Dallas brick-and-mortar in NorthPark Center.

Kimberly McDonald’s World

Now open through January 2021, Kimberly McDonald‘s stunning Highland Park Village pop up will allow Dallas shoppers to dig deeper into the fine jeweler’s sustainable, geode-filled luxury brand.

Mi Golondrina Skips to Christmas

Just as pop stars have been dropping Christmas songs left and right, some of Dallas’ favorite brands have released their holiday collections to bring some much needed cheer. We challenge you to find a cuter tree skirts than these.

Changing Doors at Highland Park Villages

Frame quietly made their way to the former Draper James location in the Village last month, making way for LoveShackFancy’s permanent Dallas location, scheduled to open in February 2021.

Forty Five Ten Finally Reopens

Last Friday, after months of appointment-only shopping, Forty Five Ten’s flagship store reopened to the public. Read more about the changes at the beautiful downtown store.