A New Wave of Retail Reopenings in Dallas

Magic Hour in Bishop Arts is now open on the weekends. (courtesy)

Navigating the sea of advice and opinions during the pandemic has been a challenge to say the least, but one piece I keep returning to is this viral essay written by biologist Erin Bromage and recommended by The New York Times. Explaining how the virus spreads in a remarkably easy-to-read way, Bromage touches on everything from workplace setups and restaurants to visiting stores, where he believes the opportunity for infection is low. (Unfortunately, the same can’t necessarily be said for those working in the store all day.)

As always, hindsight will be 20/20, and there’s still so much we don’t know about Covid-19, but as stores I’ve sorely missed spending time in begin opening back up in Dallas, I took a little solace in Bromage’s words. Maybe you will too.

OK, enough science for now. Two weeks after Texas retailers were permitted to open at 25 percent capacity, more beloved boutiques have begun welcoming shoppers with new safety precautions. Here are a more Dallas stores you can now visit this weekend.

Magic Hour

The charming Bishop Arts store is now open during the weekend, with newly expanded hours (noon to 6pm) on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Ylang 23

You can now see Ylang’s cool mix of designer jewelry IRL — the Shops at Park Lane store opened early this week.

Trending Stories Swipe









Next

Stanley Korshak

The high-end, Dallas-based store in Crescent Court is now open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

Vintage Martini

The designer-filled vintage and consignment store opened last week with limited hours (12 to 5pm daily).

Two of V.O.D.’s beloved pups. Photograph by Allison V. Smith

By Appointment Only

Indigo 1745 in Bishop Arts.

V.O.D. in Victory Park. (Send a direct message on Instagram for more details.)

Coco and Dash on Henderson Avenue.

DLM Supply in Bishop Arts.

Carolina Herrera in Highland Park Village

Knot Standard on Henderson Avenue.

Commerce Goods + Supply in the Adolphus Hotel. (courtesy)

Opening Soon

Oasis Plant Shop

Today, May 15, is the last day for curbside pickup at the house plant haven in Bishop Arts. Oasis plans to open its doors next Saturday, May 23, from 11am to 7pm.

Commerce

The coolest hotel shop will welcome shoppers during limited hours when The Adolphus opens its doors again on May 21.

For more reopened local shops, visit our May 1 post.