Dallas Stores Announce If They’ll Open or Remain Temporarily Closed on May 1

After weeks of slow living, things suddenly felt like they were moving quickly after Governor Abbott’s announcement on Monday. In just a few days, Texas would allow restaurants, museums, and shops to welcome visitors at 25 percent capacity.

Whether the lifting of restrictions was cause for welcome or worry, there are a variety of reasons a store may or may not choose to open their doors this Friday, May 1. To help you keep up, we’ve gathered statements from Dallas shops that are opening, staying closed, or sticking with curbside pick-up. Don’t forget to wear your mask.

OPENING

NorthPark Center Stores

“Following the Executive Order issued by Texas Gov. Abbott, NorthPark Center will open on a limited basis beginning tomorrow—Friday, May 1. Select retailers will continue to offer NorthPark To Go as an alternative shopping convenience.

All of the information surrounding our opening and procedures, as well as participating retailers, can be found on our Shop in Store page.”

VIEW ART Swipe

















Next

Highland Park Village Stores

While many are open only for retail to go, boutiques like Bandier, Miron Crosby, The Conservatory, Hadleigh’s, and more are opening today with new limited hours.

Read the shopping center’s announcement here.

Blue Print

“We’re here to safely serve you however you choose —whether that’s in store, online or curbside! Thank you for all of your support during this time & we look forward to seeing you soon during our regular hours of Mon – Sat, 10 – 5! We’ve missed you!”

Read the full announcement here.

Deep Ellum Denim

“Starting today the denim shop will be open. Face masks are strongly encouraged. We’ll be limiting the number of people in the shop to one to two customer at a time.”

Read the full announcement here.

Marcel Market

(Temporary hours may vary)

“We will be open this Friday! If you still prefer to continue to order online it will be of course possible, we will ship, deliver, or doing curbside pick up as well.”

Read the full announcement here.

Elements

“We are opening our doors this Friday, May 1st on a limited basis while doing our part to keep our employees and customers safe while shopping. No better time for some retail therapy!”

Read the full announcement (which also details a sale and a newly launched website) here.

Nuvo

(Temporary hours: Monday through Saturday, noon to 6pm / Sunday, 11am to 4pm)

“We plan to reopen on May 1st. I have discussed this with my employees, and they want to get back to work. We will open with limited hours, and, for safety reasons, we plan to only allow 10 customers in the store at a time. I hope that this will not be too much of an inconvenience for you. We want to be here for you, and allow you to purchase the items that you want and need, but we primarily want to maintain safety standards.”

– The Oak Lawn gift shop stated in a newsletter sent Thursday.

Cabana

Open 9am to 5pm, Monday through Friday

The West Lovers Lane shop is opening with 40 percent off of resort wear today.

Flea Style

“We don’t know exactly how things will go at our stores and restaurant, but we do know we’re going to try our hardest to be a safe, fun escape for people seeking a little retail or restaurant therapy. We understand if you’re not ready to get out, but if so, we can’t wait to see you!”

Read the full announcement here.

Scott + Cooner

(Temporary Austin and Dallas hours: Monday – Friday, appointment-only from 9am to 10am and open to all from 10am to 4pm)

“We’ll have extra masks and sanitizer for customer and employee safety as well as maintaining capacity/distance requirements, and we are happy to continue to help you remotely as well if you prefer. We look forward to seeing you soon.”

Read the full announcement here.

Scout Design Studio

The Design District showroom plans to reopen on Monday, May 4.

REMAINING TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Tribe Alive

“From the beginning, Tribe Alive has prioritized the safety of our staff and community over the viability of our business, and we believe that now more than ever we need to honor that commitment, despite what that might mean for our revenue.”

Read the full announcement here.

Neighborhood Goods

“Although we’re technically able to open our Plano and Austin stores on Friday, May 1, we wanted to let you know that we won’t be re-opening our doors for a few more weeks, at least. We’re excited by the prospect of seeing all of your smiling faces, but, to be honest, we’re worried this is a bit too soon.”

Read the full announcement here.

Favor the Kind

“Favor the Kind will not be opening on Friday. Instead, we will continue to offer retail-to-go (try it, it’s fun and easy!), and starting Monday we will be offering private shopping experiences in our stores.”

– part of the Henderson Avenue store’s post to their Instagram stories.

Magic Hour

“Despite the loosening of Texas closures, we will not be opening at this time. We have decided to put safety and health above profits. We are still shipping and doing pickups and encourage you to shop small.”

Read the full announcement here.

Coco and Dash

“We REALLY can’t wait to see you walk through our doors again but for another week or so here’s the deal. We’ve begun actively scheduling virtual appointments to discuss what @cocoanddash can do to make your home your favorite place to be.”

Read the full statement (with information on how to schedule virtual appointments) here.