SUK is Streamlined Sustainability, Hand-Delivered in Dallas

The Thoughtful Reseller Focuses on Affordability and Accessibility

SUK dallas resell shops

Sporting luxury labels from SUK in front of Dallas City Hall. (courtesy)

More than ever, people are shopping with intention. Spending power post-lockdowns is increasingly being used to support local and — according to the insights team at Vogue Business — buy sustainably. For the latter, unfortunately, the magazine notes that there are still significant barriers, with pricing and accessibility at the forefront. It’s a problem Marti Diro, an Ethiopian-born Dallasite and former fashion merchandiser, wants to address with her latest venture: SUK, a thoughtfully curated luxury reseller with competitive prices (i.e. Givenchy pants for $150).

Diro’s story aligns with that of so many female entrepreneurs: she got married, had a baby, and took a year off to focus on being a mother. One year turned to nine, however, and her fashion aspirations were relegated to the backburner. But when the pandemic hit, Diro saw several of her favorite stores going out of business, so she began buying. Soon, she had an enviable inventory of Halston gowns, Stella McCartney blazers, and Chloe pants, as well as a long-held dream of starting her own resell business. She launched SUK on a hopeful whim in October.

“I really feel like the idea for SUK was born the second I began studying fashion merchandising,” Diro says. “When I set out to be a buyer, I thought I would be doing what I’m doing now. I’m in full control of what I buy and I know exactly who I’m targeting.”

As for her dream customer, Diro explains: “She knows luxury, but she doesn’t want to pay full price for it. She has a strong sense of personal style and cares about sustainability. She can identify an up-and-coming designer easily.”

A model wearing Solace London (left) and Halston Heritage from SUK in front of Dallas City Hall. (courtesy)

Diro also hopes her customers will appreciate a more streamlined collection. “There are a lot of great big-name resellers like The RealReal and Depop, but how many people have the patience to sift through everything” she adds. “The value I’m trying to bring is a narrower inventory that’s more focused.”

For now, SUK is online-only, though there may be the possibility of pop-ups in the future. With a home base in Dallas, Diro wants to hand-deliver as much as possible to help cultivate a local audience as thoughtfully as she does her inventory.

Elizabeth Anthony

