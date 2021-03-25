Fashion / Shopping

Knox District Scores a Coveted The RealReal Shop, and More Exciting Dallas Retail News

LoveShackFancy Gets Exclusive, Hari Mari Branches Out, And a Reality Star’s Deep Ellum Store Opens This Weekend

BY // 03.25.21
the realreal TRR SF Store – Home | photo: Joyce Lee

The RealReal's store in San Francisco. The world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated resale luxury goods opens their Dallas store in Knox District this spring. (photo by Joyce Lee)

Dallas has seen its share of consignment stores, but nothing that incorporates luxury and technology quite as seamlessly as The RealReal. The leading marketplace for authenticated resale men’s and women’s designer apparel (Hermès, Chanel, Balenciaga, Tom Ford, Off- White, Prada), fine jewelry (Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Gucci), watches (Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet), shoes, and handbags, first flourished as a digital destination. Recently, the brand has been carefully introducing brick-and-mortar stores into key neighborhoods across the country. The RealReal’s latest location, following store openings in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, and D.C., will land in Dallas’ Knox District this April.

Fashion sustainability is key to The RealReal’s ethos (a major goal of the brick-and-mortar stores is to keep items in rotation), but embracing technology helps set the well-known marketplace apart. Everything about the Knox District space, which includes a virtual shopping component in addition to the thousands of unique items in store, is curated and updated daily based on how Dallas has shopped therealreal.com for years.

With the opening of The RealReal’s 11th retail store, the brand’s Dallas consignment office in Uptown’s Crescent Court will fold into the new Knox District location (housed in the former Kate Spade space). Gather up the goods — April consigners walk away with a $100 The RealReal credit.

For more, head to the therealreal.com

 

dondolo-loveshackfancy-AR9A1205
The Dondolo x LoveShackFancy collaboration is available exclusively at LoveShackFancy’s dreamy Dallas outpost and on Dondolo’s website.

A Collab for the Ages

Over in Highland Park Village today, a live petting zoo with custom monogramming signaled the arrival of a collaboration between Dallas-based children’s clothier Dondolo and LoveShackFancy, which opened their first Texas store earlier this month. The exclusive Mommy & Me collection, featuring vintage appliqués, hand smocking, floral patterns, and delicate embroidery, is available only at LoveShackFancy’s dreamy Dallas outpost and on Dondolo’s website.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED

 

HARI MARI_FALL20_Guy_Shot 11__Austin Tx_050
Dallas-based Hari Mari is known for extremely comfortable, ethically sourced footwear.

Knox, Knox, Who’s There

In addition to The RealReal, a Restoration Hardware gallery store, and the new 297,000-square-foot Weir’s Plaza, Knox District is on the verge of a new chapter, and has plenty of prime vacancies to fill. One of the first: Hari Mari, which will be taking over the neighborhood’s former Osgood O’Neil studio. The Dallas-based entrepreneurial darling has been revolutionizing the flip flop for years, and partnering with luxury brands like Peter Millar (and wholesale partners like Neiman Marcus) for those looking to elevate their go-to sandal.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the Knox District flagship — which will see the brand branching into apparel — could be the first of several stores (Hari Mari has its sights on Austin and the Florida panhandle communities of Watercolor and Seaside). Hari Mari’s Haskell Avenue location, which is connected to their warehouse, will remain, while the new two-story flagship will be a destination for events.

 

KMD-4-jpeg
Photo courtesy of Market in Highland Park Village

Dallas Sales, Pop-Ups, and Openings to Know

Through March 30, cult loved luggage brand Away will be hosting the brand’s second-ever sale at their Knox Street outpost to help you prep for safer travels ahead… Reality star Kristin Cavallari’s lifestyle store Uncommon James will open at 2618 Main Street in Deep Ellum this Saturday… MARKET, an experiential shopping destination in Highland Park Village, will be hosting a pop-up for fine jewelry brand Kimberly McDonald through the week.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
1408 Banks Street
Open House
Boulevard Oaks
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 3/28 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

1408 Banks Street
Houston, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Hudgins
This property is listed by: Sarah Hudgins (281) 433-3357 Email Realtor
1408 Banks Street
5100 San Felipe #334E
Four Leaf Towers
FOR SALE

5100 San Felipe #334E
Houton, TX

$869,000 Learn More about this property
Ina Perlman
This property is listed by: Ina Perlman (832) 282-0211 Email Realtor
5100 San Felipe #334E
2107 Bancroft Street
The River Oaks District Area
FOR SALE

2107 Bancroft Street
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
2107 Bancroft Street
21356 FM 1887 Road
Hempstead
FOR SALE

21356 FM 1887 Road
Hempstead, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
21356 FM 1887 Road
10703 Mayberry Heights Drive
Open House
Cypress / Towne Lake
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 3/28 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

10703 Mayberry Heights Drive
Cypress, TX

$829,000 Learn More about this property
Kristy Kubala
This property is listed by: Kristy Kubala (832) 922-1893 Email Realtor
10703 Mayberry Heights Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X