Knox District Scores a Coveted The RealReal Shop, and More Exciting Dallas Retail News

The RealReal's store in San Francisco. The world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated resale luxury goods opens their Dallas store in Knox District this spring. (photo by Joyce Lee)

Dallas has seen its share of consignment stores, but nothing that incorporates luxury and technology quite as seamlessly as The RealReal. The leading marketplace for authenticated resale men’s and women’s designer apparel (Hermès, Chanel, Balenciaga, Tom Ford, Off- White, Prada), fine jewelry (Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Gucci), watches (Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet), shoes, and handbags, first flourished as a digital destination. Recently, the brand has been carefully introducing brick-and-mortar stores into key neighborhoods across the country. The RealReal’s latest location, following store openings in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, and D.C., will land in Dallas’ Knox District this April.

Fashion sustainability is key to The RealReal’s ethos (a major goal of the brick-and-mortar stores is to keep items in rotation), but embracing technology helps set the well-known marketplace apart. Everything about the Knox District space, which includes a virtual shopping component in addition to the thousands of unique items in store, is curated and updated daily based on how Dallas has shopped therealreal.com for years.

With the opening of The RealReal’s 11th retail store, the brand’s Dallas consignment office in Uptown’s Crescent Court will fold into the new Knox District location (housed in the former Kate Spade space). Gather up the goods — April consigners walk away with a $100 The RealReal credit.

For more, head to the therealreal.com.

The Dondolo x LoveShackFancy collaboration is available exclusively at LoveShackFancy’s dreamy Dallas outpost and on Dondolo’s website.

A Collab for the Ages

Over in Highland Park Village today, a live petting zoo with custom monogramming signaled the arrival of a collaboration between Dallas-based children’s clothier Dondolo and LoveShackFancy, which opened their first Texas store earlier this month. The exclusive Mommy & Me collection, featuring vintage appliqués, hand smocking, floral patterns, and delicate embroidery, is available only at LoveShackFancy’s dreamy Dallas outpost and on Dondolo’s website.

Dallas-based Hari Mari is known for extremely comfortable, ethically sourced footwear.

Knox, Knox, Who’s There

In addition to The RealReal, a Restoration Hardware gallery store, and the new 297,000-square-foot Weir’s Plaza, Knox District is on the verge of a new chapter, and has plenty of prime vacancies to fill. One of the first: Hari Mari, which will be taking over the neighborhood’s former Osgood O’Neil studio. The Dallas-based entrepreneurial darling has been revolutionizing the flip flop for years, and partnering with luxury brands like Peter Millar (and wholesale partners like Neiman Marcus) for those looking to elevate their go-to sandal.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the Knox District flagship — which will see the brand branching into apparel — could be the first of several stores (Hari Mari has its sights on Austin and the Florida panhandle communities of Watercolor and Seaside). Hari Mari’s Haskell Avenue location, which is connected to their warehouse, will remain, while the new two-story flagship will be a destination for events.

Photo courtesy of Market in Highland Park Village

Dallas Sales, Pop-Ups, and Openings to Know

Through March 30, cult loved luggage brand Away will be hosting the brand’s second-ever sale at their Knox Street outpost to help you prep for safer travels ahead… Reality star Kristin Cavallari’s lifestyle store Uncommon James will open at 2618 Main Street in Deep Ellum this Saturday… MARKET, an experiential shopping destination in Highland Park Village, will be hosting a pop-up for fine jewelry brand Kimberly McDonald through the week.