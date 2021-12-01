With a Chic Second Studio, Dallas-Based Miron Crosby Brings a Touch of Texas to Aspen

The "magic box," where customers can monogram and customize their boots, finds a home in the center of the Aspen store. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

Since the brand launched out of a Highland Park Village atelier in 2017, Miron Crosby has been one of the buzziest names in the western wear world. Founded by sisters and West Texas natives Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means, the Dallas-based luxury label‘s blend of tradition (their cousins own Rios of Mercedes where their own boots are hand-lasted) and fashion has garnered fans like Gigi Hadid, Kacey Musgraves, and Gwyneth Paltrow, with bespoke touches to make each handcrafted pair truly unique. Given Dallas’ own migration pattern to Colorado ski country, Aspen made perfect sense for Miron Crosby’s second outpost, which opens today on East Cooper Avenue.

The 2,000-square-foot studio gives the brand plenty of room to serve up ranch waters and make its mark in the fashion-conscious mountain town. Ahead of the opening, we caught up with the sisters to learn more about Miron Crosby’s expansion.

Texas loves Aspen, but how did you officially settle on the town for a second studio?

Miron Crosby is all about the intersection of western and fashion. Aspen, like Dallas, embodies this marriage in an authentic way. We have long loved visiting Aspen and felt that no place made more sense for our second location.

Are you working with a designer to bring the Colorado space to life?

Elizabeth Anthony Swipe

















Next

Dallas’ finest, contractor Gill Brown of Maplewood and designer Javier Burkle of Burkle Creative are dear friends and partnered to reimagine every inch of the space in a way we could never have dreamed. Blank white walls with specialty arches, cozy grey wood floors, and terracotta-hued textiles and tiles are the perfect canvas for our cowboy boot collection. The space really feels like a continuation of our Dallas studio.

At 2,000 square feet, the Aspen store will be Miron Crosby‘s biggest retail destination yet. Are you planning to do anything with the extra space?

While the space is much bigger, we have tried hard to mimic the vibe of our Dallas treehouse studio. We have converted the extra room into dedicated spaces for intimate design meetings and cozy conversations, a fabulous bar for apres ski ranch waters, and are planning to host trunk shows with a myriad of brands, including some of our Texas favorites Ellis Hill and La Vie, to name a few.

Will you be adding any cold-weather MC accessories into the mix?

We’re playing with cozy textures like luxe suedes and are working on a capsule Aspen collection for launch next year!