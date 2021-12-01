With a Chic Second Studio, Dallas-Based Miron Crosby Brings a Touch of Texas to Aspen

miron crosby aspen (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-025 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-047 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-001 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-082 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-117 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-031 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-041 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-068 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-253 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-018 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
01
11

The "magic box," where customers can monogram and customize their boots, finds a home in the center of the Aspen store. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

02
11

The 2,000-square-foot Aspen store is Miron Crosby's largest yet. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

03
11

Casa Dragones and Lalo tequila sits at the ready for a signature Miron Crosby ranch water. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

04
11

Mini Crosby boots on display for little skiers. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

05
11

Miron Crosby's second-ever outpost in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

06
11

West Texas is beautifully represented in the dressing rooms. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

07
11

Dallas-based design studio Burkle Creative helped bring Miron Crosby Aspen to life. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

08
11

Topo Chico, naturally. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

09
11

A bespoke pair of Miron Crosby boots. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

10
11

Classic western accessories to complete your look. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

11
11

A curated corner of Miron Crosby Aspen. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

miron crosby aspen (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-025 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-047 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-001 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-082 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-117 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-031 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-041 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-068 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-253 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-018 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
Fashion / Shopping

With a Chic Second Studio, Dallas-Based Miron Crosby Brings a Touch of Texas to Aspen

Going for Bespoke

BY // 12.01.21
photography Tyler Wilkinson-Ray
The "magic box," where customers can monogram and customize their boots, finds a home in the center of the Aspen store. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
The 2,000-square-foot Aspen store is Miron Crosby's largest yet. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
Casa Dragones and Lalo tequila sits at the ready for a signature Miron Crosby ranch water. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
Mini Crosby boots on display for little skiers. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
Miron Crosby's second-ever outpost in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
West Texas is beautifully represented in the dressing rooms. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
Dallas-based design studio Burkle Creative helped bring Miron Crosby Aspen to life. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
Topo Chico, naturally. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
A bespoke pair of Miron Crosby boots. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
Classic western accessories to complete your look. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
A curated corner of Miron Crosby Aspen. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
1
11

The "magic box," where customers can monogram and customize their boots, finds a home in the center of the Aspen store. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

2
11

The 2,000-square-foot Aspen store is Miron Crosby's largest yet. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

3
11

Casa Dragones and Lalo tequila sits at the ready for a signature Miron Crosby ranch water. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

4
11

Mini Crosby boots on display for little skiers. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

5
11

Miron Crosby's second-ever outpost in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

6
11

West Texas is beautifully represented in the dressing rooms. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

7
11

Dallas-based design studio Burkle Creative helped bring Miron Crosby Aspen to life. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

8
11

Topo Chico, naturally. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

9
11

A bespoke pair of Miron Crosby boots. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

10
11

Classic western accessories to complete your look. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

11
11

A curated corner of Miron Crosby Aspen. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

Since the brand launched out of a Highland Park Village atelier in 2017, Miron Crosby has been one of the buzziest names in the western wear world. Founded by sisters and West Texas natives Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means, the Dallas-based luxury label‘s blend of tradition (their cousins own Rios of Mercedes where their own boots are hand-lasted) and fashion has garnered fans like Gigi Hadid, Kacey Musgraves, and Gwyneth Paltrow, with bespoke touches to make each handcrafted pair truly unique. Given Dallas’ own migration pattern to Colorado ski country, Aspen made perfect sense for Miron Crosby’s second outpost, which opens today on East Cooper Avenue.

The 2,000-square-foot studio gives the brand plenty of room to serve up ranch waters and make its mark in the fashion-conscious mountain town.  Ahead of the opening, we caught up with the sisters to learn more about Miron Crosby’s expansion.

TwilkinsonRayc2-047
Casa Dragones and Lalo tequila sits at the ready for a signature Miron Crosby ranch water.

Texas loves Aspen, but how did you officially settle on the town for a second studio? 

Miron Crosby is all about the intersection of western and fashion. Aspen, like Dallas, embodies this marriage in an authentic way. We have long loved visiting Aspen and felt that no place made more sense for our second location.

 

Are you working with a designer to bring the Colorado space to life?

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1

Dallas’ finest, contractor Gill Brown of Maplewood and designer Javier Burkle of Burkle Creative are dear friends and partnered to reimagine every inch of the space in a way we could never have dreamed. Blank white walls with specialty arches, cozy grey wood floors, and terracotta-hued textiles and tiles are the perfect canvas for our cowboy boot collection. The space really feels like a continuation of our Dallas studio.

TwilkinsonRayc2-082
Miron Crosby’s second-ever outpost in Aspen, Colorado.

At 2,000 square feet, the Aspen store will be Miron Crosby‘s biggest retail destination yet. Are you planning to do anything with the extra space?

While the space is much bigger, we have tried hard to mimic the vibe of our Dallas treehouse studio.  We have converted the extra room into dedicated spaces for intimate design meetings and cozy conversations, a fabulous bar for apres ski ranch waters, and are planning to host trunk shows with a myriad of brands, including some of our Texas favorites Ellis Hill and La Vie, to name a few.

 

Will you be adding any cold-weather MC accessories into the mix?

We’re playing with cozy textures like luxe suedes and are working on a capsule Aspen collection for launch next year!

miron crosby aspen (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-025 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-047 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-001 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-082 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-117 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-031 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-041 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-068 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-253 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
TwilkinsonRayc2-018 (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)
The PaperCity Magazine

December
Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
Social in Security — The Tried-and-True Tips of Tailgating Etiquette
Social in Security — The Tried-and-True Tips of Tailgating Etiquette
Social in Security — Need-to-Know Etiquette for Traveling Today
Social in Security — Need-to-Know Etiquette for Traveling Today
<em>Social in Security </em> — An Etiquette Ambassador’s Guide to Modern Party Etiquette
Social in Security — An Etiquette Ambassador’s Guide to Modern Party Etiquette
<em>Social in Security</em> — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Guides You Through the Formalities of Wedding Season
Social in Security — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Guides You Through the Formalities of Wedding Season
Introducing <em>Social in Security</em> — Lessons From a Modern Etiquette Ambassador
Introducing Social in Security — Lessons From a Modern Etiquette Ambassador
A Modern Etiquette Expert on the Do’s and Don’ts of Talking About the Covid-19 Vaccine
A Modern Etiquette Expert on the Do’s and Don’ts of Talking About the Covid-19 Vaccine
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
3901 Barton Chapel Road
Gray
FOR SALE

3901 Barton Chapel Road
Jacksboro, TX

$3,937,500 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
3901 Barton Chapel Road
185 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

185 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
185 Bay Hill Drive
3705 Northcrest Drive
North Crest
FOR SALE

3705 Northcrest Drive
Cleburne, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
3705 Northcrest Drive
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Ridge Haven Estates
FOR SALE

1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Willow Park, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
5329 Byers Ave
Chamberlain Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5329 Byers Ave
Fort Worth, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Owen
This property is listed by: Lee Owen (469) 203-1801 Email Realtor
5329 Byers Ave
4937 Bryce Avenue
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

4937 Bryce Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4937 Bryce Avenue
2600 W 7th Street #2554
Montgomery Plaza
FOR SALE

2600 W 7th Street #2554
Fort Worth, TX

$574,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: ULTERRE Email Realtor
2600 W 7th Street #2554
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
FOR SALE

4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
Aledo, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
The WWG Team
This property is listed by: The WWG Team (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
1720 Ashland Avenue
River Crest
FOR SALE

1720 Ashland Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
1720 Ashland Avenue
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X