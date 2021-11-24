Gifts That Span the Globe — Deutsch Knows That Worldly Jewels Make the Most Unforgettable Presents

It’s true, there’s no place like home for the holidays, but you can still indulge your loved ones’ wanderlust and impeccable sense of style with the world’s brightest gems from Deutsch Fine Jewelry. With Deutsch, you can truly span the globe his holiday season with jewelry inspired by Manhattan, Morocco and all the glittering points in between.

These are gifts they will always remember.

Manhattan Luxe

In a New York state of mind?

The savvy experts at Deutsch have curated a collection of Kwiat necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets that reflect New York’s culture and sophistication. Family owned and designed since 1907, Kwiat amplifies the diamond jewelry experience and continues the legacy of heirloom quality pieces.

Kwiat Striking Diamond Pendant with Blue Sapphire Halo Set in 18k White Gold.

The array of intricately crafted jewelry is an ode to the diamond in all its brilliance. This is evident in light and airy settings and flexible and fluid connections, allowing each piece of jewelry to float comfortably against the skin. The Manhattan Luxe collection of holiday gifting is a stunning mix of diamonds, partnered with sapphires, emeralds and yellow gold.

French Flair

Elevated elegance and sophisticated classicism have long been the foundation for French style, so it makes perfect sense that jewelry inspired by the City of Lights would mirror that same aesthetic. Those on your gifting list will find drama and art in a show-stopping five row diamond necklace by Norman Silverman or modern emerald cut diamond hoops set in 18k rose gold.

Norman Silverman Show-Stopping Five-Row Diamond Necklace.

Deutsch’s own designers add their own je ne sais quoi to the holiday offerings with contemporary stacking bracelets and rings in yellow, white and rose gold.

Marvelously Moroccan

Embrace the exotic and revel in the mastery of Berber, Arabian and European influences with Deutsch’s Marvelously Moroccan holiday collection. These are pieces that make a glamorous impact. They are as individual as the one who wears them. Spice up her ring collection with Rahaminov’s rose gold black pear shape diamond flower ring or go with a beyond exquisite emerald and diamond eternity ring by Picchiotti.

Picchiotti’s pieces could make anyone swoon.

There are no bad choices here — only gifts that will truly wow. Think bold colors and bolder designs that capture the essence of Marrakesh’s ancient streets and hidden wonders.

Brazilian Bling

Imagine the Brazilian landscape perfectly encapsulated in the beauty of a rose-cut aquamarine necklace or an explosion of color in a sapphire stretch eternity ring. Deutsch’s Brazilian Bling collection is an ode to vibrancy and detail. From Armenta’s “Old World” yellow gold and blackened silver wide band studded with champagne diamonds to John Apel sapphire and diamond flower earrings, each piece is a party just waiting to happen.

Belgium’s Best

Belgium is at the heart of the Hulchi Belluni jewelry collection, but the design details? Those are moored in China. Each piece follows the rules of Feng Shui, centered around positive energy, bringing harmony and balance to the designs. Consider this an invitation to go global with the influences of Dutch, French and German cultures found in each piece created by the Antwerp-based jewelry house, complete with Belluni’s signature recurring link design in yellow, white and rose gold.

Hulchi Belluni Sparkling Double Open Circle Pavé Diamond Necklace in Yellow and White Gold.

Sparkling Switzerland

Switzerland always delivers one breathtaking moment after another, and the same is true of the sparkles Deutsch Fine Jewelry hand picked for the holidays. Jye’s delicate yellow and white gold pavé diamond butterfly dangle earrings are a joy to give and wear, while the Norman Silverman 11 carat emerald cut diamond ring is an icy beauty sure to guarantee chills of excitement.

Italian Elegance

Give the gift of romance and history, straight from the Tuscan hills and Rome’s ancient roads. Deutsh’s Italian Elegance collection showcases Buccellati’s statement diamond ring and Armenta’s “New World” Mandorla Crivelli earrings, creating a special moment every time they are worn. Add a touch of classic elegance with Mikimoto’s Akoya cultured pearl-laden jewelry for a gift they will love for seasons to come.

Buccellati Statement Diamond Eternelle Marci Band.

The Heart of England

Hop across the pond and revel in old-world charm and modern cosmopolitan culture with Deutsch’s Heart of England collection. These are gifts with cheeky charm, expert mechanics and a nod to genteel living.

Stuff those stockings with Deakin & Francis cufflinks that are sure to be playful conversation starters. Never leave a watch unwound with Wolf Designs green British racing double watch winder for the perfect time, every time.

Deakin & Francis Adventurous Yellow and White Gold Fishing Reel and Rod Cufflinks.

Passport To More

Deutsch Fine Jewelry is the ultimate destination for the very best in jewelry and accessories from the world’s finest jewelry brands. They are true experts on everything from diamond knowledge to jewelry trends such as necklace layering, the resurgence of yellow gold and the history behind the labels. The Deutsch blog is a treasure trove of information and know-how from one of Houston’s most legendary jewelry families.

Now, you can give the truly special people on your list the gift of exquisite jewelry, inspired by some of the world’s most memorable destinations. This season finding an escape to the extraordinary is just around the corner at Deutsch Fine Jewelry.

To learn even more about Deutsch and everything it has to offer, explore its full website.