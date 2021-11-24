De Beers Jewellers and Forevermark Unite For One Meaningful Global Campaign

"The launch of the campaign marks a turning point for De Beers, and paves the way for our ongoing commitment to being a purpose-driven company," Celine Assimon, CEO of De Beers Jewelers and De Beers Forevermark, says.

When you hear the word “diamond,” eyes light up, a smile emerges, and a feeling of classic timelessness sets in. Especially with holiday marriage proposals at an all-time high, this is the season for diamonds to literally shine and have their moment.

Synonymous with diamonds is the household jeweler that’s been lighting up special occasions for well over a century. De Beers has accompanied countless of those magic “I do” moments. And to honor and cherish the most significant and time-honored expressions of intent, the diamond experts mark a fresh, purpose-led new chapter in the company’s long tenure.

Unveiling a wide range of diamond jewelry this holiday season, both from De Beers Jewellers and De Beers Forevermark, these pieces are particularly meaningful. They reflect the company’s commitments to sustainability and responsible practices. The two Jewellery Houses are uniting under one umbrella, offering consumers access to a wide range of products, all while being guided by De Beers’ unparalleled reputation as a brand that is symbolic for meaningful commitments and iconic, timeless jewelry, featuring the highest quality of diamonds.

De Beers boasts an unparalleled reputation .

“The launch of the campaign marks a turning point for De Beers, and paves the way for our ongoing commitment to being a purpose-driven company,” Celine Assimon, CEO of De Beers Jewelers and De Beers Forevermark, says.

“Our two Jewellery Houses come from one powerful brand that is proud to stand for commitments by people all over the world, to what means most to them. We lead by example, committing to creating a positive impact in the places where our diamonds are found, and for the people that connect with them along their journey.”

With the launch of De Beers’ new campaign and uniting of the two Houses, PaperCity receives a sneak peek of the campaign that celebrates the beauty of nature and forestry, along with glimpses of nature’s bounty amidst open fields and sparkling seas. These poetic vignettes capture the epitome of the diamond products and what the brand represents.

“By unveiling this new campaign, we want our consumer to feel an essence of staying true to oneself, and never compromising,” Assimon says. “That is reflective of how we’ve approached business and the pursuit of the best diamonds in the world for years and years. Whether that’s fighting for one’s beliefs or celebrating nature, we want it to be conveyed that this campaign deliberately aligns with principles that sit at the heart of De Beers and its wider global community, which is innovation for good, inclusivity, and protection for the environment and its people.”

To learn more about De Beers, the new campaign and its responsibly-sourced diamonds, visit here.