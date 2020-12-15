Special Presents For the Most Important People in Your Life — Diamonds Direct Makes the Holidays Stunning

Have you been busily checking off the names on your holiday gift list? No? You have plenty of company.

We’ve conducted an informal poll, and it seems that 2020 has caused many of us to be taken by surprise. How can it already be December, we ask? Wasn’t it April only yesterday? Well, time waits for no one and Santa Claus has his travel plans all set. Ready or not, the holiday season is in full gear, speeding towards a close.

We can all use a little assistance this time of year. Friends, family, loved ones. . . so many special people, so little time. For the truly special, a stunning collection of diamond-centric pieces will wow anyone who finds them under the tree. Diamonds Direct can make your gift giving simple, elegant, beautiful — and completely unforgettable.

These are sparkling presents that leave a lasting impression.

Diamond bracelet in white gold, rose gold, or yellow gold, will delight that special someone on your gift list.

First up, is a work of art that any niece would adore. It’s a diamond bangle bracelet that’s as elegant as it is sporty. She’ll wear it to the office, and for a stroll in the park. It will sparkle next to her watch, or pair perfectly with other bracelets. Better yet, you can choose to give her one (or more!) in rose gold, white gold or yellow gold — all 14K, of course.

To further customize your largesse, the diamond bracelet is available in the following carat weights: 0.35, 0.60, and 1.0. From $1,150

Who would not want to wear these beauties?

Next up is a gift to swoon over. If earrings had an ideal, these would be it. Hoops in 14 karat white gold, with a total weight of 0.51 carats, ready for, well, we imagine that there’s no one on your list who would not want to wear these works of art. The round, brilliant-cut diamonds festoon hoop are designed by FJ Kashi.

They’d go great with jeans and a white blouse, or with that little black dress. These speak taste, quietly but with a supreme confidence. $980

Have a friend who is always the first to start a (tasteful) trend? This next gift seems made for that type of trendsetter. She’ll wear these diamond and yellow gold earrings with that cape we covet (it was handmade in Italy, of the finest wool), and heads will turn.

How about 14 baguettes, set in a melodic manner in 14K gold? We’re talking 0.38 carats in total, and lovely symmetry. Think the Museum of Modern Art meets Monocle. $1,060

Who’s the most unique person your gift list? These are for her. Baguette diamonds, 14K yellow gold, nothing if not sublime.

Your favorite aunt is favorite for a reason. She’s always been there when you need someone to confide in, and the trips and time she spent with you had an effect on you that you feel every day. Her fashion sense is timeless, of course, and that’s why she deserves this blue sapphire and diamond necklace.

Sapphires and diamonds: Imagine seeing this under the tree.

Five blue sapphires (0.40 carats in total) alternating with 0.10 carats of round brilliant-cut diamonds on a curved bar of white gold, this piece is a true stunner. It’s a Diamonds Direct original, designed in-house, and we see your aunt (or any other woman of substance on your list) wearing it to the opera, the season-opener, where she’ll compete with Puccini for the audience’s attention. $580

Your gift list is looking better now, isn’t it? Imagine the looks on the special people in your life’s faces when they unwrap these diamond delights. They’ll think of you every time they wear these thoughtful presents — if they ever take them off.

We’ve come to the end of this particular Diamonds Direct collection, and though this is the last diamond piece, it’s certainly not the least. You have on that list a woman for whom only the best will do. Perhaps it’s your wife or partner. It could be your daughter. No matter, because anyone would look amazing in this pavé diamond band.

Sparkling sublimity: Nearly a carat of round diamonds set in 14K white gold

Henri Daussi, of Antwerp, designed this wondrous ring, and its 0.95 carats of brilliant-cut stones are impeccably set into three sides of the band. The white gold is classic. As is the woman who wears this display window-worthy specimen. We already envy the recipient of this magnificent objet. $3,250

