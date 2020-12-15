Culture / Entertainment

Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Live Comedy, Immersive Drive-Thrus, and an Electric Holiday Performance

Happy Hannukah!

BY // 12.15.20
Michelle Wolf Dallas Weekend

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah's Michelle Wolf will perform with Mo Amer at The Statler. (Courtesy of Netflix- Jeff Neira)

Discover two hilarious comedians, a new immersive art drive-thru, and live or virtual holiday performances in Dallas this weekend.

A Night of Comedy with Mo Amer & Michelle Wolf

This Saturday night at The Statler, comedians Mo Amer (Ramy) and Michelle Wolf (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah) will perform in the Ballroom. Hosted by DJ Cipha Sounds, the show will be socially-distanced with spaced out seating and masks required. Tickets are available here.

Tinsel Holiday Drive Thru

Head to West Dallas this Friday and Saturday from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm for a free immersive art holiday drive thru called Tinsel. Featuring the creativity and culture of West Dallas, Tin District, and the Fabrication Yard, the experience highlights local artists including Brandon Adams, Sam Lao, Will Heron, Mariell Guzman, Jeremy Biggers, and more. Each artist will take on one of the “12 Days of Christmas” from A Partridge in a Pear Tree to 12 Drummers Drumming in their specific mediums.

Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas

This Friday at 7 pm, the Winspear Opera House will host Lightwire Theater, a New Orleans-based company that uses electroluminescence to bring their eye-catching performances to life. Their current family-friendly show features a young bird, Max, and his family as they begin their journey south for the winter. Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole where the excitement begins. Seating will be limited capacity and face masks are required throughout the show.

A Dallas Winds Christmas

Also, at Meyerson Symphony Center this Friday evening, you can Shiree X. Williams conduct Christmas favorites with a smaller band of Dallas Winds musicians. You can attend in-person or watch the livestream of the event from home. Purchase tickets for both here.

FERN FREEMAN

