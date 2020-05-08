New Stores Revealed for Fort Worth’s Reimagined Stockyards — Mule Alley Takes Shape

King Ranch is way more than just a saddle shop - their luggage is also worth the trip.

Shake Shack brought us the first taste of Fort Worth’s redeveloped Mule Alley when it opened in late January. That was followed by the American Paint Horse Association headquarters opening in early March. And chef Marcus Paslay’s newest restaurant, Provender Hall, was scheduled to debut in March ― mid-March ― just when coronavirus put everything in Mule Alley (and much of the world) on hold.

Soon all eyes will be back on the Fort Worth Stockyards’ revamped shopping and restaurant haven. With the tenant list taking shape, PaperCity Fort Worth has learned that Mule Alley will soon become a real destination spot for Western fashion — with much more than the previously revealed Lucchese mecca going in.

Joining Lucchese will be a Wrangler store ― the iconic brand which has been at the fore since 1947, a King Ranch Saddle Shop featuring custom leather goods and saddles, and to top it all off, a Stetson hats shop.

Tracing its roots back to the civil war, King Ranch Saddle Shop is a heritage brand that has long provided ranchers and cowboys with saddles and accessories suited to meet every need of the harsh range. Now headquartered in Kingsville, Texas, King Ranch is still a premier brand in the industry, planting its patented Running W brand on everything from saddles and luggage to home decor and accessories. King Ranch’s new store at Mule Alley will be its third physical location, joining its stores in Houston and College Station.

Stetson has long been one of the premier names in western apparel. The legendary hat manufacturer has deep roots in the American West, dating back to its founding in 1865. Stetson’s move into Mule Alley is the hat maker’s first brick and mortar store. This Western wear destination will include more than just hats, as Stetson continues to expand its offerings to include apparel, boots and accessories. The Fort Worth Stockyards’ Stetson will be fun and inventive place, with the plans including an in-store bar and other exciting surprises.

Of course, Lucchese Bootmaker is opening two destination stores in Mule Alley. One will be a retail showcase on Exchange Avenue offering 2,000 square feet of iconic Western fashion and footwear ― one of only seven existing locations for the iconic Lucchese brand.

The second store will be the country’s first Lucchese Collection shop, which will be located in the lobby of the Hotel Drover. It will be an 800-square-foot luxury retreat, dedicated to custom-fit apparel and made-to-order boots.

Luchesse Bootmaker has a full range of boots, clothing and accessories in store.

MB Mercantile will add another nostalgic tip of the hat to Mule Alley. The gift shop will be filled with a collection of artisan goods, home decor, confectionery and vintage finds.

Jessica Miller Essl, co-president of M2G Ventures, admits opening dates are still pretty fluid right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she anticipates a wave of tenants to begin opening later this month.

MB Mercantile, Lucchesse Boot and Cowtown Winery should open by late May, with the trio targeting Memorial Day weekend as long as regulations allow it. Essl tells PaperCity that Wrangler will open later in May or early June, followed by Stetson and King Ranch which should open in August or September.

Provender Hall is still waiting in the wings. Paslay says he does not have a date or timeframe to share for that opening right now. Other new Mule Alley restaurants and bars are still forthcoming, including Sarah Castillo’s Side Saddle Saloon and Jason Boso’s Second Rodeo Brewing Company.