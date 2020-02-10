Fort Worth Stockyards’ Most Ambitious New Restaurant Yet Takes Shape — Provender Hall to Open With Texas Gusto

Kellen Hamrah will be shaking things up and will now be now be managing bar and service for the three restaurants.

Chef Marcus Paslay has been tight-lipped about the details of his next restaurant, which will be located in Fort Worth’s Mule Alley redevelopment. The owner of both Clay Pigeon and Piattello Italian Kitchen (also both in Fort Worth) has now revealed that it will be called Provender Hall — and will be opening in March.

It is described as a “luscious take on American comfort food.” Some of the expected menu items will include oysters on the half-shell, chicken gumbo and a buffalo tenderloin. Sides will range from crispy okra and braised greens to cheddar-cheese grits.

Provender Hall will be only the second restaurant to open in the new Mule Alley in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. The first was Shake Shack, which opened on January 26.

“This is really the way I like to eat,” Paslay says in a statement about his new Provender Hall plans. “I find a lot of comfort in this style of dining ― it’s like a Texas brasserie.”

A pimento cheese appetizer at Provender Hall (photo by Brian Hutson).

The restaurant, located at 122 E. Exchange Avenue, is taking shape in a whopping 5,000-square-foot, two-story lofted space featuring a “greenhouse-like entry” that leads to the bar. There will be an open-air kitchen on the main level. The upper floor is described as “a rehabbed wood-and-brick accented dining roof. . . flanked by period details including two catwalks that overlook the first floor.”

Many of the dishes are said to focus on the element of smoke. Both a J&R smoker and a J&R wood-burning grill will be utilized. For instance, the supper menu gets smokin’ with a blackened shrimp and grits with a blistered tomato beurre blanc, a smoked chicken with grilled broccolini and a smoked pork chop with a white-bean stew.

Paslay will cook along with chef Scott Lewis, who is also the head chef at his Piattello Italian Kitchen, located in Waterside. Lewis takes on a new role with the opening of Provender Hall, overseeing kitchen operations at all of Paslay’s restaurants, while Kellen Hamrah has also taken on a new position. Hamrah now will be managing bar and service for the three restaurants.

Provender Hall will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 4:30 to 10 pm and on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30­ to 11 pm to start. Lunch hours will begin shortly after the official grand opening in March, with its hours changing to the permanent schedule of Sundays through Thursdays from 11:30 am to 10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 11 pm.

Mule Alley is suddenly starting to get some serious kick to it.