Provender Hall – Marcus Paslay
Provender Hall – Grilled Fish with rice and beans
Provender Hall Pimento Cheese 1-1
Provender Hall – Scott Lewis
Provender Hall – Double Cheeseburger 4-1
Provender Hall – Kellen Hamrah pro
01
06

Chef Marcus Paslay will open his Provender Hall in March.

02
06

Grilled fish with rice and beans.

03
06

A pimento cheese appetizer at Provender Hall (photo by Brian Hutson).

04
06

Chef Scott Lewis will be cooking alongside Paslay and he will now be overseeing kitchen operations at all of Paslay’s restaurants.

05
06

A double cheeseburger and a cold schooner (photo by Brian Hutson).

06
06

Kellen Hamrah will be shaking things up and will now be now be managing bar and service for the three restaurants.

Provender Hall – Marcus Paslay
Provender Hall – Grilled Fish with rice and beans
Provender Hall Pimento Cheese 1-1
Provender Hall – Scott Lewis
Provender Hall – Double Cheeseburger 4-1
Provender Hall – Kellen Hamrah pro
Restaurants / Openings

Fort Worth Stockyards’ Most Ambitious New Restaurant Yet Takes Shape — Provender Hall to Open With Texas Gusto

Chef Marcus Pasley's New Brasserie Will Bring Plenty of Buzz to Mule Alley

BY // 02.10.20
Chef Marcus Paslay will open his Provender Hall in March.
Grilled fish with rice and beans.
A pimento cheese appetizer at Provender Hall (photo by Brian Hutson).
Chef Scott Lewis will be cooking alongside Paslay and he will now be overseeing kitchen operations at all of Paslay’s restaurants.
A double cheeseburger and a cold schooner (photo by Brian Hutson).
Kellen Hamrah will be shaking things up and will now be now be managing bar and service for the three restaurants.
1
6

Chef Marcus Paslay will open his Provender Hall in March.

2
6

Grilled fish with rice and beans.

3
6

A pimento cheese appetizer at Provender Hall (photo by Brian Hutson).

4
6

Chef Scott Lewis will be cooking alongside Paslay and he will now be overseeing kitchen operations at all of Paslay’s restaurants.

5
6

A double cheeseburger and a cold schooner (photo by Brian Hutson).

6
6

Kellen Hamrah will be shaking things up and will now be now be managing bar and service for the three restaurants.

Chef Marcus Paslay has been tight-lipped about the details of his next restaurant, which will be located in Fort Worth’s Mule Alley redevelopment. The owner of both Clay Pigeon and Piattello Italian Kitchen (also both in Fort Worth) has now revealed that it will be called Provender Hall — and will be opening in March.

 

It is described as a “luscious take on American comfort food.” Some of the expected menu items will include oysters on the half-shell, chicken gumbo and a buffalo tenderloin. Sides will range from crispy okra and braised greens to cheddar-cheese grits.

 

Provender Hall will be only the second restaurant to open in the new Mule Alley in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. The first was Shake Shack, which opened on January 26.

 

“This is really the way I like to eat,” Paslay says in a statement about his new Provender Hall plans. “I find a lot of comfort in this style of dining ― it’s like a Texas brasserie.”

Provender Hall Pimento Cheese 1-1
A pimento cheese appetizer at Provender Hall (photo by Brian Hutson).

The restaurant, located at 122 E. Exchange Avenue, is taking shape in a whopping 5,000-square-foot, two-story lofted space featuring a “greenhouse-like entry” that leads to the bar. There will be an open-air kitchen on the main level. The upper floor is described as “a rehabbed wood-and-brick accented dining roof. . . flanked by period details including two catwalks that overlook the first floor.”

 

Many of the dishes are said to focus on the element of smoke. Both a J&R smoker and a J&R wood-burning grill will be utilized. For instance, the supper menu gets smokin’ with a blackened shrimp and grits with a blistered tomato beurre blanc, a smoked chicken with grilled broccolini and a smoked pork chop with a white-bean stew.

 

Paslay will cook along with chef Scott Lewis, who is also the head chef at his Piattello Italian Kitchen, located in Waterside. Lewis takes on a new role with the opening of Provender Hall, overseeing kitchen operations at all of Paslay’s restaurants, while Kellen Hamrah has also taken on a new position. Hamrah now will be managing bar and service for the three restaurants.

 

Provender Hall will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 4:30 to 10 pm and on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30­ to 11 pm to start. Lunch hours will begin shortly after the official grand opening in March, with its hours changing to the permanent schedule of Sundays through Thursdays from 11:30 am to 10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 11 pm.

Mule Alley is suddenly starting to get some serious kick to it.

Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X