Trend Report — Highland Park Village Looks Into a Brighter Fashion Future

This fresh look from Akris is the perfect addition to prep your spring wardrobe.

Highland Park Village has set the standard in destination shopping for the past 90 years. Few locales host more world-class brands than Dallas’ grand dame.

After a Texas winter for the record books, we’re all probably ready for the blooms of spring. The debut of Highland Park Village’s bi-annual Lookbook should get you inspired.

Highland Park Village is unveiling its Spring-Summer 2021 fashion campaign, which was photographed in and around the beautiful, landmark open-air shopping center. Here’s a taste of what’s in store:

Highland Park Village is Ready for Spring – A feminine, Provencal dress at Alice + Olivia.

The world of Alice + Olivia is bold and colorful. The boutique caters to everyone from the Boss Babe to the Boho Babe, taking their clients from casual house wear to a fabulous evening out. This flowy and feminine floral dress has puff sleeves with a sash tie at the waist. The banded border gives it a Provencal flair.

7B Highland Park Village

(972) 426-7364

The Conservatory’s basket shaped Bates Pouch Bag.

The Conservatory is filled with must-have jewelry, home and wellness products, and it’s ready to welcome spring and summer. The Bates Pouch Bag by Lutz Morris is handmade of calfskin in Germany. Lutz Morris is focused on creating products that are responsibly produced, artisanal and altruistic ― designing items made consciously and with purpose.

The Bates Pouch Bag is inspired by a carrying basket. It features the brand’s signature frame in 24k gold-plated stainless steel and brass hardware. With its adjustable shoulder strap, the pouch opens to display its luxurious ultra-suede lining.

100 Highland Park Village, Suite 205

(972) 863-8590

Nothing says stylish spring like bright baubles from Harry Winston.

Not only is Harry Winston known for classic jewels with timeless sparkle, but also colorful gemstones that will fit any spring ensemble. From diamond-encrusted time pieces to floral motif earrings and necklaces adorned with pink stones, spring can be celebrated down to the last accessory.

19 Highland Park Village

(214) 647-5830

Miron Crosby is the ideal Spring statement.

Spring is all about statements, and there is not a more classic statement than a cowboy boot. Miron Crosby takes these classics to a whole new stylish level. The handcrafted, made in Texas footwear come in a variety of colors, including metallics as well as delightful patterns to add some serious pizzazz. A sundress and boots is the perfect way to saunter into spring.

25 Highland Park Village #201

(214) 238-3385

Bright and bold is the name of the game for ringing in the new season. Akris does just that, with a fresh and modern spin. Look for flowy fabric with chic cuts in punchy hues to carry you to the new season. There’s no better way to welcome spring than a trip to its Highland Park Village store.

43A Highland Park Village

(214) 530-0004

Jimmy Choo’s stylish Matty 85 sandals.

Jimmy Choo is well-known for its fashion-forward handbags and accessories, but the maker leads the market with its footwear designs. This season’s Matty 85 Sandals are a sleek tortoiseshell patent with dome studs ― equally at home near the surf or in your own urban oasis.

These Italian-made statement sandals reimagine the classic mule sandal with a two piece construction, squared-toe and silver dome stud decoration. It has been designed to both support and highlight the foot, and sits on a gently curved heel.

79 Highland Park Village

(214) 528-6801

To browse the full Highland Park Village Lookbook and discover the latest spring fashions and trends from your favorite Highland Park Village brands, click here. For more on everything Highland Park Village has to offer, click here.

Photography by Blair Getz Mezibovia and Max Kütz.