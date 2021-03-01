Immerse Yourself in the Van Gogh Art Experience, Coming to Dallas This Summer

If you hate-watched the recent Netflix TV series Emily in Paris like me, you’ve experienced the confusion of both wanting to be Emily Cooper galavanting in France while also being irritated by her unrealistic life and many faux pas. But one example that invoked the former feeling was when she went to a dreamy, immersive experience showcasing Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.” I had no idea this was a real thing — until it was announced that the exhibition would be coming to Dallas this summer.

The Van Gogh immersive experience was seen in Season 1 of “Emily in Paris.” (Courtesy of Netflix)

“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will debut in an undisclosed location in Dallas in a few months, but you can go ahead and reserve your spot on the waitlist to purchase tickets when they become available this Wednesday, March 3.

Initially debuting in Europe (including Paris), the exhibit is a collaboration between Exhibition Hub Entertainment and Fever. The family-friendly event is entirely digital and hands-free, making it an accessible exhibit for our socially-distanced times. The space includes 20,000-square-feet of light and sound, featuring a 360-degree, two-story projection of Van Gogh’s most iconic works.

The immersive exhibit also features a virtual reality component, in which guests are guided through a 10-minute journey of “A day in the life of the artist,” including scenes that inspired “Vincent’s Bedroom at Arles” and “Starry Night Over The Rhone River.”

Be a part of Van Gogh’s most iconic paintings and learn about the artist’s life at the new exhibit. (Courtesy of Fever)

Tickets for the can’t-miss event — one of the few moments in Darren Star’s Emily in Paris that turned out not to be pure fantasy — are sure to sell out fast as they have previously in Los Angeles, Miami, Beijing, and more cities across the world.