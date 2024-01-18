The name “Holiday Warehouse” might not evoke grandeur, but for Dallasites in the know, the 30,000-square-foot wonderland in Plano has long been their source for decor to impress the neighbors. And while a post-Christmas sale isn’t out of the norm, the high-end store is discounting its lavish wreaths and glittering designer displays more than ever before this season.

The Holiday Warehouse Store Closing Sale, hosted from Friday, January 19 through Saturday, February 17, will offer up to 30% to 80% off all merchandise. Rest assured, however, only the Plano store is closing its doors, not the family-owned brand.

“The holiday décor mecca has big news coming soon in 2024, but before that, they are selling out the store to the walls,” read a note from a brand representative.

What can shoppers expect to score on? Up to 80% off select heirloom-style collectibles, lighting, and ornaments; 50% off holiday stockings, tree skirts, garlands, and wreaths; and 70% off fall decor, select trees, and large-scale nutcrackers. The sprawling family store carries a collection of well-known brands, including Christopher Radko, Vickerman, and D Stevens ribbon. It’s also the largest Texas retailer of Mark Roberts’ whimsical holiday collectibles.

Plan ahead for exquisite seasonally displays all year.