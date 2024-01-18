Breitling’s gorgeous candlelit dinner at Grange Hall
Society / The Seen / Style

Soccer Star Kellyn Acosta Gathers a VIP Group in Dallas for an Intimate Dinner With Breitling

Inside the Renowned Watch Brand's Chic Evening at Grange Hall

BY // 01.18.24
Breitling's gorgeous candlelit dinner at Grange Hall (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Watches on view at Grange Hall (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Sharon Lee Clark & Max Clark, Brooke Dowdy (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Kellyn Acosta and Eddie Bañales shop Breitling watches at Grange Hall. (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Shopping and social hour at Breitling (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Dinner guests perusing the watches that had been brought to Grange Hall for ooh'ing and ah'ing ... and purchasing. (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Sarah Magnuson and Courtney Noonan
Jonathan Angulo (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Samantha Wortley and Alex Weichert
Alex Weichert, Samantha Wortley (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Devin Odell, Wilson Chu (Photo by Afritina Coker)
On time at the Grange Hall dinner (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Halim Bulos, Arijeta Breznica, Kellyn Acosta (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Guests enjoying the chic dinner at Grange Hall (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Kellyn Acosta enjoying cocktail hour with guests at the Breitling NorthPark Center boutique (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Evan Meagher & Vodi Cook (Photo by Afritina Coker)
When PaperCity partnered with Breitling for dinner at a gorgeously lit Grange Hall in Dallas’ Knox neighborhood, we invited a select group of horologists, fashionistas, and our usual suspects who make an evening chic. The result was both intime and on time.

The heritage timepiece company dates back to the late 19th century, when Léon Breitling opened his first atelier at Place Neuve 1, Saint-Imier. At this fabled address in the homeland of luxury watch houses, he began to dream up, develop, and produce his iconic timepieces. His designs led to patented innovations that gave Breitling its esteemed place in horologists’ hearts. In the years since, they’ve amassed a cult-like following of celebrities — just look at the wrist of your favorite actor on the red carpet or on the sidelines of any sporting event, and you’ll often spot a Breitling dial.

The company is known for classic partnerships and inspiration dating back decades. One collection that caught our attention taps into our love of automobiles and sleek design. The 1960s was a decade of experimentation and freedom — if you’re a fan of Easy Rider, you know what I mean. Third-generation founder Willy Breitling set out to design an unconventional chronograph that captured the zeitgeist and called it the Top Time. Today this trend continues, with designs influenced by manufacturers and sports enthusiasts behind the wheel.

Breitling-7
Kellyn Acosta and Eddie Bañales shop Breitling watches at Grange Hall. (Photo by Afritina Coker)

On this particular evening, the star of the event — who also graciously co-hosted the dinner — was soccer star Kellyn Acosta. I was fortunate enough to be seated next to him and learned his fascinating backstory: His father and grandmother were born in Japan, which made him eligible to represent the Samurai Blue, their country’s soccer team; he grew up in a household with African, Japanese, and Mexican influences; and he’s really into food and fashion. He has numerous sports accolades and has played in 21 matches since 2021, marking the most appearances by a USMNT player in a calendar year since 1994.

The soccer star launched the Kellyn Acosta Foundation, whose mission is to raise awareness and funds for disadvantaged or disabled youth in local communities. Kellyn believes that through soccer he can unify communities and help educate the future leaders. The organization is building playing fields around the country to make soccer more accessible. The Foundation has partnered with Breitling and the luxury watch company is donating a portion of sales to paraphrase a famous sports film: “If you build it they will come.”

Halim Bulos, Arijeta Breznica, Kellyn Acosta
Halim Bulos, Arijeta Breznica, Kellyn Acosta in Dallas for an evening with Breitling. (Photo by Afritina Coker)

 Spotted: Interior designer Javier Burkle; Mason McCleskey; Alora Truesdell; Devin Odell; philanthropists and all-around jet set couple Natalie and Wilson Chu; Courtney Noonan and her restaurateur husband Kyle Noonan; California transplant and mega-influencer Sharon Lee Clark with husband Max Clark; Alex Weichert; Samantha Wortley; Sarah and Justin Magnuson; Vodi Cook and husband Evan Meagher, who launched Evan’s Meat Market in Highland Park; Lindsay and Jason Myers; Bree Redwine; Hayley Schindler; Stephanie and Christian Cardenas; Scott Beseda; Dana Schmeisser; Taylor and Jonathan Angulo; Nicholas Aleksander; and, from the Breitling team: Arijeta Breznica and Halim Bulos.

