Where to Find the Best Children’s Clothing Shops in Dallas

Dallas’ distinct, polished-but-stylish dress code extends to the littlest among us. It’s a quality that regularly draws in cool online children’s brands like Maisonette and Super Smalls (the latter of which is now carried at a bevy of locally-owned stores, including several below). Whether you prefer all things smocked or are dressing the next generation of street style stars, Dallas has a beloved independent boutique to suit your family’s fancy. Ahead, discover the nine best Dallas kid’s clothing stores of 2023.

1. Apples to Zucchini Monogramming

Knox-Henderson

4514 Travis St., #204
, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

a to z monogramming dallas

Perched next door to Ritual One in Travis Walk, Apples to Zucchini Monogramming (aka A to Z Monogramming) carries a variety of fantastic children’s brands, from Little English to Layette. But the charming shop’s real bread and butter is its monogramming. The A to Z team will work with you to craft personalized, hand-stitched perfection.

2. Baby Bliss

Park Cities

6721 Snider Plaza
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-232-9420

Website

babybliss

Owner Carrie Barnard has trendy finds for your infants and toddlers, with luxe baby gear brands (like Uppababy, Charlie Crane, and Freshly Picked) for the aesthete moms.

3. Dondolo

Design District

315 Cole Street, #160
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

972-803-3531

Website

Dondolo

You know a Dondolo dress when you see one — they’re meticulously hand-sewn with beautiful, timeless detailing. The lovely collections for girls and boys are made by mothers in founder Catalina Gonzalez’s native Colombia and often have an elegant women’s counterpart so you can match your little.

4. Hip Hip Hooray!

Park Cities

6701 Snider Plaza
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

214-369-2788

Website

hip hip hooray children’s clothing store dallas snider plaza

If you have a small, smocked friend in your life, you’re likely familiar with this longtime Snider Plaza boutique. Here, the employees are well versed in seersucker sets, holiday-themed bows, and the perfect outfit for a highly photographed day, with coveted brands like Feltman Brothers, Minnow, and Luli & Me others among its ranks.

5. Jojo Mommy

Park Cities

7801 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

214-912-1858

Website

Jojo Mommy (Photo by JerSean)

Jojo Mommy (Photo by JerSean)

What began as a blog, jojomommyblog.com, morphed into an online store then brick-and-mortar, known for classic timeless children’s clothing from layettes to 10 years old. Stocked classics include saddle shoes, ballerina slippers, Mary Janes, mocs and t-straps; bubble playsuits, jon-jons, and backpacks ready for monogramming. Owner Kari Schlegel Kloewer’s love for blue and white, stars, and scallops crop up throughout the Inwood Village shop, with a hand-painted blue-and-white-striped ceiling.

6. Kid Biz

Park Cities

5370 W. Lovers Ln. #314
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

214-692-5437

Website

Kid Biz Dallas

In 2018, owners Janet and Jay Finegold moved their longtime children’s clothing and accessories emporium from the Plaza at Preston Center (where it had been for 25 years) to a bigger, 3,800-square-foot store in Inwood Village, proving their knack for dressing Dallas (Janet previously worked in wholesale for Polo Ralph Lauren) has only gotten better with time.

7. Layette

Park Cities

4250 Oak Lawn Avenue
, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-520-7000

Website

layette shops of highland park dallas

Known for well-made, preppy clothes for littles up to 8, this women-owned boutique has been a charming mainstay of the Shops of Highland Park since 2012. Think pastel linen bubbles, dainty designs, and cashmere blankets, with custom monogramming and personalized gifts available in-store.

8. Mini Me

Park Cities

6719 Snider Plaza
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

214-346-5401

Website

baby bliss mini me snider plaza

When your kids have outgrown the chic sets at Baby Bliss, head next door to its sister store, Mini Me. Dress your family (and adorn their rooms) from toddler to tween with playful prints by Pink Chicken and Suburban Riot’s graphic tees.

9. The Little Things

Lakewood

6465 E Mockingbird Ln #318
Dallas, TX 75214  |  Map

 

214-821-3015

Website

the little things

The mother/daughter team behind this beloved Lakewood shop matches cute with quality. Expect cool finds like Lola & The Boys, Super Smalls, and BuDhaGirl paired with gender-neutral accessories and sustainably-made party goods.

