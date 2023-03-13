Where to Find the Best Children’s Clothing Shops in Dallas

Dallas’ distinct, polished-but-stylish dress code extends to the littlest among us. It’s a quality that regularly draws in cool online children’s brands like Maisonette and Super Smalls (the latter of which is now carried at a bevy of locally-owned stores, including several below). Whether you prefer all things smocked or are dressing the next generation of street style stars, Dallas has a beloved independent boutique to suit your family’s fancy. Ahead, discover the nine best Dallas kid’s clothing stores of 2023.

1. Apples to Zucchini Monogramming Knox-Henderson 4514 Travis St., #204

, TX 75205 | Map Website Perched next door to Ritual One in Travis Walk, Apples to Zucchini Monogramming (aka A to Z Monogramming) carries a variety of fantastic children’s brands, from Little English to Layette. But the charming shop’s real bread and butter is its monogramming. The A to Z team will work with you to craft personalized, hand-stitched perfection. 2. Baby Bliss Park Cities 6721 Snider Plaza

Dallas, TX 75205 | Map 469-232-9420 Website Owner Carrie Barnard has trendy finds for your infants and toddlers, with luxe baby gear brands (like Uppababy, Charlie Crane, and Freshly Picked) for the aesthete moms. 3. Dondolo Design District 315 Cole Street, #160

Dallas, TX 75207 | Map 972-803-3531 Website You know a Dondolo dress when you see one — they’re meticulously hand-sewn with beautiful, timeless detailing. The lovely collections for girls and boys are made by mothers in founder Catalina Gonzalez’s native Colombia and often have an elegant women’s counterpart so you can match your little. 4. Hip Hip Hooray! Park Cities 6701 Snider Plaza

Dallas, TX 75205 | Map 214-369-2788 Website If you have a small, smocked friend in your life, you’re likely familiar with this longtime Snider Plaza boutique. Here, the employees are well versed in seersucker sets, holiday-themed bows, and the perfect outfit for a highly photographed day, with coveted brands like Feltman Brothers, Minnow, and Luli & Me others among its ranks. 5. Jojo Mommy Park Cities 7801 Inwood Road

Dallas, TX 75209 | Map 214-912-1858 Website Jojo Mommy (Photo by JerSean) What began as a blog, jojomommyblog.com, morphed into an online store then brick-and-mortar, known for classic timeless children’s clothing from layettes to 10 years old. Stocked classics include saddle shoes, ballerina slippers, Mary Janes, mocs and t-straps; bubble playsuits, jon-jons, and backpacks ready for monogramming. Owner Kari Schlegel Kloewer’s love for blue and white, stars, and scallops crop up throughout the Inwood Village shop, with a hand-painted blue-and-white-striped ceiling. 6. Kid Biz Park Cities 5370 W. Lovers Ln. #314

Dallas, TX 75209 | Map 214-692-5437 Website In 2018, owners Janet and Jay Finegold moved their longtime children’s clothing and accessories emporium from the Plaza at Preston Center (where it had been for 25 years) to a bigger, 3,800-square-foot store in Inwood Village, proving their knack for dressing Dallas (Janet previously worked in wholesale for Polo Ralph Lauren) has only gotten better with time. 7. Layette Park Cities 4250 Oak Lawn Avenue

, TX 75219 | Map 214-520-7000 Website Known for well-made, preppy clothes for littles up to 8, this women-owned boutique has been a charming mainstay of the Shops of Highland Park since 2012. Think pastel linen bubbles, dainty designs, and cashmere blankets, with custom monogramming and personalized gifts available in-store. 8. Mini Me Park Cities 6719 Snider Plaza

Dallas, TX 75205 | Map 214-346-5401 Website When your kids have outgrown the chic sets at Baby Bliss, head next door to its sister store, Mini Me. Dress your family (and adorn their rooms) from toddler to tween with playful prints by Pink Chicken and Suburban Riot’s graphic tees. 9. The Little Things Lakewood 6465 E Mockingbird Ln #318

Dallas, TX 75214 | Map 214-821-3015 Website The mother/daughter team behind this beloved Lakewood shop matches cute with quality. Expect cool finds like Lola & The Boys, Super Smalls, and BuDhaGirl paired with gender-neutral accessories and sustainably-made party goods.