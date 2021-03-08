Fashion / Shopping

One Chic Way to Celebrate International Women’s Day in Dallas

Hunt Down a Hard-to-Find Top With a Purpose

BY // 03.08.21
Angeline Tee La Ligne

La Ligne's Dallas location, the New York brand's only store outside of Manhattan, is one of the rare spots to shop their coveted and meaningful Angeline Tee ($95).

There was much to learn from Oprah’s long-awaited interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last night, but two things were confirmed: women’s voices should never be silenced, and clothes often speak just as loud as words. (The white lotus flower on Meghan’s black Giorgio Armani dress was both beautiful and highly symbolic.)

One way to honor those truths in Dallas on March 8, International Women’s Day, is by using your spending power for good. La Ligne’s Dallas store, one of the newest boutiques to land in Highland Park Village, is one of the rare spots to find the coveted Angeline Tee in the country (the piece is not even currently available online). Made in collaboration with the Lower Eastside Girls Club, the New York brand’s tee incorporates embroidery work from LESGC member Angeline Qiu, who was inspired to create a message of peace, hope, and unity during the Covid-19 pandemic. All proceeds from Angeline Tee will be donated directly back to the safe haven and community center.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by La Ligne (@lalignenyc)


La Ligne’s Angeline Tee ($95) is 100% linen, featuring Qiu’s delicate clasped hands embroidery and a contrasting rayon stripe along the back. The Highland Park Village boutique, known for its best selling Marin Sweater and signature striped staples, is the New York brand’s only location outside of Manhattan.

Happy International Women’s Day and Month!

