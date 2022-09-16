Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
Fashion / Style / Shopping

14 Latina-Powered Style Brands to Shop Across Texas

For National Hispanic Heritage Month — And Always

BY // 09.16.22
Texas’ culture owes an undeniable debt of gratitude to our Hispanic, Chicano, Tejano, and Latino communities. And though the influence has been longstanding, a variety of young, Latina-owned brands are now offering a modern spin on cherished tradition or making waves for meaningful missions.

Texas’ culture owes an undeniable debt of gratitude to our Hispanic, Chicano, Tejano, and Latino communities. And though the influence has been longstanding, a variety of young, Latina-owned brands are now offering a modern spin on cherished tradition or making waves for meaningful missions.

Ahead, discover emerging Latina-powered brands you’ll want to know, during Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15) and well beyond.

 

Don’t Be Ableist Y’all Awareness Eco Tote Bag, $21

Abilitee Adaptive Wear

Austin

Founded by Marta Elena Cortez-Neavel in 2015, Abilitee puts a more stylish spin on adaptive activewear (like colostomy and ileostomy bag covers or insulin pump belts), earning national notice for starting the much-needed conversation around disability visibility in fashion.

abilitee.com

