14 Latina-Powered Style Brands to Shop Across Texas

14 Great Latina-Owned Brands to Know Across Texas (graphic by PaperCity)

Texas’ culture owes an undeniable debt of gratitude to our Hispanic, Chicano, Tejano, and Latino communities. And though the influence has been longstanding, a variety of young, Latina-owned brands are now offering a modern spin on cherished tradition or making waves for meaningful missions.

Ahead, discover emerging Latina-powered brands you’ll want to know, during Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15) and well beyond.

Abilitee Adaptive Wear

Austin

Founded by Marta Elena Cortez-Neavel in 2015, Abilitee puts a more stylish spin on adaptive activewear (like colostomy and ileostomy bag covers or insulin pump belts), earning national notice for starting the much-needed conversation around disability visibility in fashion.

abilitee.com

Classic Childhood

Austin

Pamela Torres’ apparel brand for littles is as stylish as it is sustainable (clothing is handcrafted in the U.S. from button-ups rescued from landfills). Better yet, almost every classic, gender-neutral outfit is reversible.

classicchildhood.com

CocoAndre

Dallas

We wanted to keep this list hyper-focused on retail (if we were to tackle the best Latina-owned restaurants, this article would never end), but Andrea Pedraza’s Oak Cliff shop, with its artful confections and community focus, deserves the lifestyle spotlight.

cocoandre.com

La Casa Frida

San Antonio

Ruby Hernandez’s vibrant vintage airstream is packed with one-of-a-kind, handcrafted goods thoughtfully sourced across Mexico. Even Bad Bunny has taken note.

la-casa-frida.myshopify.com

Las Ofrendas

Austin

When you’re looking to make (and wear) a statement, TK Tunchez’s happy little shop has just the sticker, pendant, earrings, or custom flower crown your bold heart desires.

@lasofrendas

Lys Santamaria

Austin

The eponymous brand from a contemporary Texas artist (whose work is currently on display at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport) offers wearable versions of Santamaria’s incredible beadwork.

lyssantamaria.com

Madre Hija

Austin

Another contemporary Texas artist lending her talent and meticulous eye to jewelry, Caro Toro’s elegant pieces are assembled with precious and upcycled vintage beads.

madrehijadesign.com

Maria Victoria

Austin

Helmed by friends Carolina Sandoval and Paulina Nava, Maria Victoria offers a variety of products handmade by Mexican artisans. Though they’re perhaps best known for their handwoven bags — including backpacks, shoulder bags, and stunning totes, often made with upcycled plastic.

mymariavictoria.com

Hello Moon

Dallas

Situated inside Uptown’s airy Movement Loft wellness studio, Hello Moon is stocked with handcrafted (or mindfully sourced) self-care essentials, from crystal healing sets to shimmering bath bombs.

hellomoonapothecary.com

Mi Golondrina

Dallas

Inspired by her mother’s heritage, Cristina Lynch founded Mi Golondrina in 2013 to put her modern twist on traditional hand-embroidered clothing. Each dress or blouse, hand-embroidered by Mexican artisans, doubles as wearable art.

migolondrina.com

Mija Cultura

Houston

This brilliantly irreverent Houston streetwear brand knows how to have fun with cultural touchstones. Case in point: literally everything on Joann Alvarez and Karla Dominguez’s site.

mijacultura.com

San Antonio

Located within San Antonio’s historic Pearl Brewery, this charming boutique offers an eclectic, well-edited mix of artisan-made gifts, textiles, ceramics, and beyond.

ranchodiaz.com

Austin

A leading vintage shop in Austin, Revival is known for the timeless, mid-century pieces that put the store on the map nearly 10 years ago. Now, Sonia Rife has expanded the Revival brand to include men’s and women’s vintage apparel and accessories, regularly showcasing her broad selection — and other local vintage retailers — at her Revival Sunday Markets.

revivalvintageatx.com

Brownsville

Since the brand’s Pink Latina Power Tee launched on Etsy in 2014, Jen Zeano’s empowering merch has found homes in stylish boutiques across the country (including the abovementioned CocoAndre).

shopjzd.com

