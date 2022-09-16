Houston’s Newest Rooftop Lounge is a Steakhouse Stunner — Georgia James Embraces the Sky

On the menu at the Rooftop Lounge at Georgia James, left to right: Pork Rillette, Shrimp and Grits, and Marinated Crab Legs. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

Georgia James popular Shrimp and Grits dish is on the menu upstairs at their new Rooftop Lounge. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

Outside, the new Rooftop Lounge at Georgia James features two terraces with soft seating and fire pits. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

On the menu upstairs at the new Rooftop Lounge at Georgia James: Crab Fingers in a cane vinegar marinade. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

This fall as we thankfully begin to see the humidity and temperatures drop why not toast the new season with cocktails and bites at the new rooftop lounge at Georgia James? As you might recall, in July PaperCity took you for a virtual taste inside the splashy new digs of Underbelly Hospitality’s signature Houston restaurant on West Dallas where cast-iron seared steaks are the specialty.

Today construction is finally complete upstairs on its much anticipated 11,000-square-foot rooftop lounge.

Venture up a flight you’ll discover 7,000 square feet of outdoor dining including two twin terraces with fire pits, outdoor lighting and soft seating all of which grant a stunning view of downtown Houston’s skyline along Buffalo Bayou. Or step inside the 4,000-square-foot bar area which can accommodate nearly 200 diners and drinkers.

Toast with a cocktail like the Loose Cannon made with citrus vodka, raspberry eau de vie, cranberry and mint topped with a splash of sparkling rosé. Or the Freezer Tini for martini fans who like their drinks quite chilly. Then there’s the Sam Bass, a bourbon-based tincture with salted maple and a dash of bitters.

Georgia James executive chef Greg Peters has curated a menu exclusively for this outdoor aerie with a raw bar featuring light dishes such as chilled East Coast and Gulf Coast oysters, tuna tartar with crispy rice, avocado and nori tossed in a soy vinaigrette — and crab fingers in a cane vinegar marinade with a mirliton slaw. There are steakhouse salad mainstay too. Take the chopped slab with black pepper dressing and the classic Caesar salad with a bit of twist. Or stay longer and nosh on something more substantial like shrimp and grits with tabasco sofrito and country ham. You can also treat yourself to a strip steak with whipped potato and a mushroom demi-glace at Georgia James’ new rooftop lounge.

“The reopening of Georgia James has been so well-received by the Houston community, and we are excited to continue the momentum with the opening of our rooftop lounge,” Georgia James general manager Raul Lorenzana says in a statement. “Creating memorable experiences for our guests is at the heart of what we do.

Discover De Beers Swipe















Next

“And we believe that the rooftop and its outstanding views of the downtown Houston skyline will only elevate their experience at Georgia James.”

Georgia James is open Mondays through Thursdays from 5 to 10 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 11 pm and Sundays from 5 until 9 pm. The rooftop will remain open one hour after the dining room closes. That means 11 pm Mondays through Thursdays, midnight Fridays and Saturdays and 10 pm on Sundays.