This Beautiful Dallas Brand is Hosting Its First Ever Sale

Even if you don’t yet know the name Mi Golondrina, you’ll likely recognize their signature designs if you’ve spent some time in Dallas. The brand’s easily identifiable, vibrantly embroidered flowing cotton blouses and dresses have become a local wardrobe staple, effortlessly worn by women of all ages.

Inspired by the timeless beauty of artisan-made clothing and her mother’s Mexican heritage, Cristina Lynch founded Mi Golondrina in 2013 in an effort to preserve the traditional art of hand-embroidery. An initial partnership with Peacock Alley (making decorative pillows) has evolved into a full-fledged lifestyle brand, complete with jewelry, table linens, hair accessories, woven bags, and seasonal clothing collections — though the brand’s popular Flores blouse remains a constant fixture.

Like many apparel businesses and design houses, Mi Golondrina has begun creating protective gear for medical workers in the wake of COVID-19. Last Friday, Lynch took to Instagram to announce that 5,000 masks crafted by their network of seamstresses were approved to be donated to Dallas Methodist Hospital.

It’s another inspiring example of a small business doing their part to help. And on Sunday, Mi Golondrina posted some news that would make it even easier for shoppers to support them: starting today, the brand is hosting their first-ever sale, offering 30 percent off the entire site (hair accessories excluded).

So go ahead, buy that flowy Flores blouse you’ve long had your eye on or the vibrant table runner that could elevate any meal at home, and feel good knowing the small business you’re supporting is also doing their part to pay it forward.