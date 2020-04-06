Dallas Breweries Now Offering Drive-Thru Options — Enjoy Your Favorite Craft Beers at Home

Celestial Beerworks is teaming up with local bakeries and more to offer beer and treats to go. (Courtesy of Celestial Beerworks)

Like so many local industries, Dallas breweries need our help right now. And though we can’t currently pay a visit to our favorite taprooms filled with bites, games, and freshly brewed beer, there are still ways to support breweries while we continue to create a life at home.

Thanks to a beer-to-go law that was enacted on September 1, 2019, all North Texas brewers have the option of letting visitors take home a case. In the wake of COVID-19, several local spots are now offering curbside pickup, and even some delivery, so you can continue to enjoy your favorite brews from home.

Celestial Beerworks

2530 Butler Street

Hop-focused Celestial Beerworks is also offering same-day curbside pickup of some of their popular brews. Head to their site to order cans to go including four packs of Zappa Space, The Earth is Round, Kaleidoscope, or Social Distancing, or a single can of Pina Colada Tropic or Space Jam. The Medical District brewery also have tons of newly introduced merch, including a colorful, self-isolation-themed graphic tee. Check the website for daily partnerships with local donut and BBQ businesses as well.

Texas Ale Project

1001 N. Riverfront Boulevard

Located in the Design District, Texas Ale Project is still offering beer and hard seltzer thanks to their new drive thru service. Four and six packs of their signature offerings such as Fire Ant Funeral and 50 Ft Jackrabbit are available for pickup, as well as six packs of hard seltzer, and growler fills of limited releases. To order, call 214-965-0606 and come by on Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm or Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm to pick up.

Peticolas Brewing Company is offering order online and curbside pickup orders. (Courtesy of Peticolas)

Peticolas Brewing

1301 Pace Street

Peticolas Brewing has launched a beer-to-go section on their website, making it easier to order from the Design District spot. You can choose from all 16 ounce cans or 32 ounce crowler fills of popular brews like Velvet Hammer, Golden Opportunity and more. When you check out, just leave a note on when you plan to come by and they’ll have it ready to place it in your trunk or backseat.

Get a growler or crowler to go from BrainDead Brewing. (Courtesy of BrainDead)

BrainDead Brewing

2625 Main Street

Deep Ellum’s BrainDead Brewing is now offering beer-to-go in bottles and cans. 32 ounce cans include their classic Frog IPA, Beacon, and Happiness Comes From Within. 500 ml and 750 ml bottles are also available in brews such as Ancient Egyptian Algebra and Hammer of the Gods.

Westlake Brewing Company

2816 Commerce Street

Deep Ellum’s newest brewery, Westlake Brewing Company, is currently offering a take-out version of their food and beer menus. 32 ounce cans include the Blonder Ale, Don’t Skip Arm Day, Don’t Skip Leg Day, Pineapple Sour, and several more. They also have a combo with their classic flatbreads (including chicken bacon range, sausage pesto, and bacon bleu BBQ) and a crowler for $15. If you don’t feel like driving over, you can also order Westlake Brewing Company for delivery thanks to GrubHub.

Get a 24 pack variety mix at Community Beer Co. (Courtesy of Community)

Community Beer Co.

1530 Inspiration Drive

Community Beer Co. is now offering to-go options for its signature, small batch, and seasonal brews. Just call or order online and the team will deliver your Mosaic IPA, Silly Goose, and Hop Skinny directly to your car.