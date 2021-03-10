Milliard Diamond Concierge Dallas
Milliard Diamond Concierge Dallas
Milliard Diamond Concierge Dallas
01
03

Milliard Design Concierge sources, designs, and customizes high-quality pieces at the price points that work for their clients.

02
03

Milliard Diamond Concierge co-founder Brittani Lassiter

03
03

Milliard can create custom engagement rings, but the concierge service’s bread and butter over the past year have been tennis bracelets, ear studs, and Roman numeral rings.

Milliard Diamond Concierge Dallas
Milliard Diamond Concierge Dallas
Milliard Diamond Concierge Dallas
Fashion / Style / Shopping

Two Dallas Friends Create a Diamond Concierge Service for the Digital Age

Their Custom Tennis Bracelets and Roman Rings Are Taking Off Thanks to Instagram

BY // 03.10.21
Milliard Design Concierge sources, designs, and customizes high-quality pieces at the price points that work for their clients.
Milliard Diamond Concierge co-founder Brittani Lassiter
Milliard can create custom engagement rings, but the concierge service’s bread and butter over the past year have been tennis bracelets, ear studs, and Roman numeral rings.
1
3

Milliard Design Concierge sources, designs, and customizes high-quality pieces at the price points that work for their clients.

2
3

Milliard Diamond Concierge co-founder Brittani Lassiter

3
3

Milliard can create custom engagement rings, but the concierge service’s bread and butter over the past year have been tennis bracelets, ear studs, and Roman numeral rings.

Launching a business just as a pandemic hits might seem like tragic timing for a startup, but with only a modest Instagram page and word of mouth on their side, Dallas-based Milliard Diamond Concierge has amassed an impressive amount of young followers looking to invest in fine jewelry during the pandemic.

Founders and longtime friends, William Manning and Brittani Lassiter, attribute their organic success to two factors. The first: fair prices. Manning worked in the diamond wholesale business for years and witnessed the industry’s massive markups on stones. His background allows the duo (Lassiter previously worked in corporate law) to source, design, and customize high-quality pieces at a variety of price points — often 30 to 50 percent less than most jewelry retailers.

“We’ve had people ask, ‘Are the diamonds real?’ And at that point we’re thinking, Okay, maybe we need to price things a little bit higher,” Lassiter laughs. “But our diamonds are on par — if not better — than what else is out there.”

Offering a more approachable, personal touch is another key element of Milliard’s allure, and a rarity in the fine jewelry business. Zoom has naturally come in handy over the past year, but the duo want to make their in-person experience as unintimidating as possible. “When people come to see us, they love the intimacy of it,” Lassiter says. “We meet face to face, lay out the stones, and they can touch and feel what they’re going to buy and customize.” If anything should go wrong with an eternity band or tennis bracelet, Milliard will always fix it. “We’ll want to make sure people are 100 percent happy with what they buy from us,” Manning adds.

DB5A3606-Edit
Milliard Diamond Concierge co-founder Brittani Lassiter.

Clients were predominately local or referral based initially, but followers far and wide have begun messaging the duo to make pieces with them. “We’ve always tried to grow our business very organically and not blow things up, but then to come as far as we have [with just Instagram] has been pretty awesome to see,” Manning says. “Now, we’re trying to hire somebody else to help us — we’re a little bit overwhelmed.”

Milliard can create custom engagement rings, but the concierge service’s bread and butter over the past year have been tennis bracelets (a nostalgic trend enjoying a modern resurgence), ear studs, and Roman numeral rings customized with meaningful dates. “That was Britt’s idea and it just exploded for us,” Manning says.

For more information, visit instagram.com/milliarddiamondconcierge. An official website is scheduled to launch in the next few months.

PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences. Condos Now for Sale

Featured Properties

Swipe
919 Old Lake Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

919 Old Lake Road
Houston, TX

$1,325,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
919 Old Lake Road
755 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point
FOR SALE

755 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point Village, TX

$5,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
755 Marchmont Drive
11 West Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

11 West Lane
Houston, TX

$9,750,000 Learn More about this property
Nadia Ross
This property is listed by: Nadia Ross (832) 221-1996 Email Realtor
11 West Lane
2209 Arabelle Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2209 Arabelle Street
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Tania Amin Shirazi
This property is listed by: Tania Amin Shirazi (281) 773-0029 Email Realtor
2209 Arabelle Street
5000 Montrose Boulevard, Unit 21A
Museum District
FOR SALE

5000 Montrose Boulevard, Unit 21A
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Dodson
This property is listed by: Bill Dodson (713) 628-3914 Email Realtor
5000 Montrose Boulevard, Unit 21A
2212 Devonshire Street
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2212 Devonshire Street
Houston, TX

$2,225,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2212 Devonshire Street
2121Kirby Drive, Unit 21S
The Huntingdon Condo
FOR SALE

2121Kirby Drive, Unit 21S
Houston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2121Kirby Drive, Unit 21S
2924 Chevy Chase Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2924 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$6,795,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
2924 Chevy Chase Drive
2201 Avalon Place
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2201 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$2,490,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
2201 Avalon Place
8856 Chatsworth Drive
Close-in Memorial
FOR SALE

8856 Chatsworth Drive
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Cole Lumley
This property is listed by: Cole Lumley (281) 300-3997 Email Realtor
8856 Chatsworth Drive
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X