Two Dallas Friends Create a Diamond Concierge Service for the Digital Age

Launching a business just as a pandemic hits might seem like tragic timing for a startup, but with only a modest Instagram page and word of mouth on their side, Dallas-based Milliard Diamond Concierge has amassed an impressive amount of young followers looking to invest in fine jewelry during the pandemic.

Founders and longtime friends, William Manning and Brittani Lassiter, attribute their organic success to two factors. The first: fair prices. Manning worked in the diamond wholesale business for years and witnessed the industry’s massive markups on stones. His background allows the duo (Lassiter previously worked in corporate law) to source, design, and customize high-quality pieces at a variety of price points — often 30 to 50 percent less than most jewelry retailers.

“We’ve had people ask, ‘Are the diamonds real?’ And at that point we’re thinking, Okay, maybe we need to price things a little bit higher,” Lassiter laughs. “But our diamonds are on par — if not better — than what else is out there.”

Offering a more approachable, personal touch is another key element of Milliard’s allure, and a rarity in the fine jewelry business. Zoom has naturally come in handy over the past year, but the duo want to make their in-person experience as unintimidating as possible. “When people come to see us, they love the intimacy of it,” Lassiter says. “We meet face to face, lay out the stones, and they can touch and feel what they’re going to buy and customize.” If anything should go wrong with an eternity band or tennis bracelet, Milliard will always fix it. “We’ll want to make sure people are 100 percent happy with what they buy from us,” Manning adds.

Milliard Diamond Concierge co-founder Brittani Lassiter.

Clients were predominately local or referral based initially, but followers far and wide have begun messaging the duo to make pieces with them. “We’ve always tried to grow our business very organically and not blow things up, but then to come as far as we have [with just Instagram] has been pretty awesome to see,” Manning says. “Now, we’re trying to hire somebody else to help us — we’re a little bit overwhelmed.”

Milliard can create custom engagement rings, but the concierge service’s bread and butter over the past year have been tennis bracelets (a nostalgic trend enjoying a modern resurgence), ear studs, and Roman numeral rings customized with meaningful dates. “That was Britt’s idea and it just exploded for us,” Manning says.

For more information, visit instagram.com/milliarddiamondconcierge. An official website is scheduled to launch in the next few months.