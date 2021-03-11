Legendary Developer Gerald Hines’ Stunning River Oaks Mansion Hits the Market, Carrying a $34.5 Million Asking Price

The arial view of the Gerald Hines home in River Oaks reveals a tree-shaded estate spread across 4.5 acres. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

The elaborate master bath in the River Oaks home of Gerald Hines is something suited for a royal imagination. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

The sitting area of a second floor bedroom the Gerald Hines home in River Oaks. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

The beamed ceiling of the family room in the Gerald Hines River Oaks home lends a casual ambience to the otherwise formal dwelling. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

The formal dining room of the Gerald Hines home in River Oaks is interestingly designed in a regal oval shape. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

The classic details of the interiors and gardens of the Gerald Hines house reflect the couple's fond regard for classic Italian architecture. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

Another view of the library in the Gerald Hines home in River Oaks. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

The library in the Gerald Hines River Oaks home is painted in a deep red and features leather tile flooring. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

The marbled hallway of the Gerald Hines home opens to the living room on the right and the terrace on the left. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

The living room of the Gerald Hines house in River Oaks features Venetian plastered walls and columns with Egyptian-inspired pilasters and an abundance of gilt trim. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

When Barbara and Gerald D. Hines tapped renowned architect Robert A.M. Stern in the early 1990s to design their lavish home on the banks of Buffalo Bayou, they envisioned a grand Italian style villa for which it appears that little expense was spared. The result was a stunning 17,000 square foot dwelling which they christened Adagio.

The founder of the behemoth international development firm Hines passed away last August at age 95 and on Tuesday the 4.5 acre property at 2920 Lazy Lane went on the market for $34.5 million. That makes it the most expensive house listing in Houston with the closest contenders weighing in at $29.9 million and $29.5 million.

Those who have been fortunate enough to experience the Hines hospitality can attest to the grandeur of the estate with its palace-like interiors and decor fit for royalty. The antique- and art-filled living room, for example, features Venetian plastered walls, an abundance of gilt trim, and columns with Egyptian-inspired pilasters. The study, lavishly paneled in burgundy-stained mahogany, features a leather tile floor. The opulent master bath is a fantasy in white with yards of white drapery and an oversized marble soaking tub.

The two-story 3,000 square foot atrium with swimming pool and fountains was always a point of interest for guests. As with the pool, the tennis court was further evidence of Gerald Hines’ dedication to exercise while the elaborate gardens and terrace reflected Barbara Hines’ appreciation of nature’s beauty.

“When we traveled, what we enjoyed most of all was combining outdoor life with indoor life, as you do in the south of France or Italy,” Barbara Hines tells the Wall Street Journal. “We decided we would do a beautiful patio and combine the best of Italy with the Houston weather.”

The Tuscan-influenced residence has five bedrooms, 11 full baths and one half-bath, a four-car garage, an adjoining guest apartment and an efficiency as well as a separate caretakers residence.

The property is listed by Douglas Elliman Texas licensed associates Cathy Cagle and Patricia Reed.

