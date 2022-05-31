A Global Authority on Style, MyTheresa Expands Its Luxury Fashion Edit to Encompass More ‘LIFE’

MyTheresa, the beloved online retailer is known for its cornucopia of luxury designers spanning womenswear, kidswear and menswear. Noticing success across all categories, the luxury online store has decided to add a new one: LIFE. Showcased in Munich on May 18th, LIFE introduces a curated selection of high-end home goods and many other lifestyle objects, such as pet accessories and art.

Luxury pillows and blankets from recognizable fashion houses such as Missoni, Versace, and Loro Piana along with décor from Ginori 1735, L’OBJET, and Ahryun Lee make up the extravagance and beauty that is MyTheresa LIFE.

“Being the only curated luxury online platform to combine womenswear, menswear, kidswear, and now lifestyle products, makes us a truly unique and engaging destination for luxury shoppers,” said Michael Kliger, CEO of MyTheresa.

As an e-commerce powerhouse, MyTheresa has now opened the door to customers who want their homes to be just as decadent as their closets. While shopping for the new Balenciaga it bag, a customer can now complement their purchase with a vase, candle, or even a piece of furniture.

Brands like Missoni shine bright in this curated collection, encompassing all aspects of the home. The colorful zig-zag design the Italian fashion house is known for can now bring a much-needed pop of color to your bedding, tabletops, and beyond.

The LIFE collection does not discriminate and includes lifestyle objects from independent interior designers and brands that are not found easily. L’OBJET is a luxury home décor brand that specializes in the fabulously weird. Known for its playful depictions of monsters, this brand will bring out the whimsy in many.

Catered toward luxury, MyTheresa has been a go-to for many high-end shoppers since its creation in 2006. Finding success with the launch of menswear in 2020, the addition of LIFE will be no different, as many pieces have already sold out.

The line of luxury lifestyle goods will bring elegance, color, and magic to any home. Available on mytheresa.com.