The Woodlands’ Wine & Food Week Is Returning With More Than 100 Chefs, Major Wines and New Events

Chef Ryan Hallsted of the restaurant Pearl and Vine in Katy. (Courtesy of Food & Vine Productions)

Some of the happy party revelers who enjoyed the past Wine and Food Week festivities. (Courtesy of Food & Vine Productions)

This year, the late restaurant media maven, Cleverly Stone is being inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Wine and Food Week festival in The Woodlands. (Courtesy of Food & Vine Productions)

Cheers to discovering new wines during the Woodlands Wine & Food Week this June. (Courtesy of Food & Vine Productions)

A dish from the Katy restaurant, Pearl and Vine, which was a part of past year's Woodlands Food and Wine festival. (Courtesy of Food & Vine Productions)

If you live to eat (and appreciate a good bottle of wine, too), you’ll want to keep the upcoming Wine and Food Week in The Woodlands on your calendar. It returns next week — Monday, June 6 through Sunday, June 12. Produced by Food & Vine Productions, this year’s powerhouse lineup includes more than 100 chefs who will be there. And hundreds of wines to sip and savor.

“Thrilled doesn’t even come close to how the Food & Vine Productions team feels about having our most long-standing event again,” Wine & Food Week co-founder Constance McDerby says. “And to celebrate 18 years, we felt it was a good time to uncork a few new events for our lineup.”

This year, The Woodlands’ Wine & Food Week honors the memory of Cleverley Stone, the food pioneer who founded Houston Restaurant Weeks in 2003 (now the city’s largest annual fundraiser of its kind), making it her life’s mission to beat hunger in the Bayou City.

This year, the late restaurant media maven, Cleverly Stone is being inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Wine and Food Week festival in The Woodlands. (Courtesy of Food & Vine Productions)

Some of the events this year include Rose’ Way, A Sweet Soiree at the new Peach Orchard venue and For the Love of Texas, a celebration of the big, bold flavors Texans love. Think good barbecue, tangy Tex-Mex and cocktails under the stars.

The ever-popular Ladies of the Vine luncheon, tasting and panel discussion is also returning to The Club at Carlton Woods, promising a tasting panel and lively discussion.

Are you a game player? Meet your match at Grapes & Games at The Woodlands Country Club. Come play as they pop the cork with various wine games, from wine bingo to wine trivia to a wine bottle ring toss.

SHOP Swipe



















Next

But this Woodlands mega food and wine week is about more than just games.

You’ll also be able to catch up with the “Fresh Faces” making their mark on the restaurant scene. That means a taste of more than 26 new restaurants and the talented chefs behind their ranges, including visiting newcomers like chef Brett Vibber and Daisuke Itagaki, plus a roster of Houston area favorites, including chefs Ryan Hallsted, Alex Au-Yeung, Ara Malekian, Brandon Silva, the 2019 Chef of Chefs winner, and many more.

If you love cheese, presenting sponsor H-E-B has you covered with the enormous artisan cheese board that will be at The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase. That means mammoth wheels of cheese and all their tasty go-withs.

The Wine & Food Week culminates with the Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Ballroom, where acclaimed chefs will compete for the coveted GOYA Foods Chef of Chefs Award. Winning secures the Waterford crystal trophy and a $5,000 cash prize. Not to mention chef bragging rights.

VIP Perks

Looking for that extra VIP touch? Consider grabbing tickets early to the Bayway Cadillac VIP Luxury Lounge with specialty wines (and limited space). Proceeds from Wine & Food Week will support charitable organizations such as New Danville and The Woodlands Arts Council, just to name a few.

For more information and tickets, check out The Woodlands’ Wine & Food Week’s full website.