Dallas shopping is always good, but unique events, brand pop-ups, and new local stores make it even better. These are the coolest ways to shop in Dallas this May 2023.

Get Pierced at Studs in West Village

After recent openings in Houston (Rice Village) and Austin (South Congress), the national piercing chain beloved by the Gen Z crowd completes its Texas trifecta with the brand’s first Dallas outpost. Now open in Uptown’s West Village, Studs delivers on vibes and expertise (trained piercers use needles, not piercing guns), with trendy hoops and huggies ranging in price from $20 to $300.

Meet Kat + Noelle on West Lovers Lane

A brand new lifestyle boutique recently opened in the Pavilion on Lovers Lane. Named after the owner’s two daughters, Kat + Noelle carries a thoughtfully curated selection of apparel, shoes, and home goods by brands you won’t often see in Dallas. Expect chic cowboy boots by Toral, Columbian womenswear label Atelier 1756, and handcrafted Italian glasses by Vietri.

Visit Vessels in the Bishops Arts District

A sister store to Oasis Plant Shop, the cozy new shop (located directly across the street in Bishops Arts District) features pottery made in-house along with works by local ceramicists. Discover wabi-sabi coffee mugs, bowls, or chic new homes for your houseplants.

Celebrate Lele Sadoughi’s Second Anniversary in Higland Park Village

Stocked with the designer’s maximalist accessories (including her signature headbands), Lele Sadoughi’s jewel box of a boutique has been opened in Highland Park Village for two years. Come celebrate Sadoughi’s first Texas store on Thursday, May 18, with refreshments, cocktails, and sweet bouquets from En Fleur.