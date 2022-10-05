Home + Design / Fashion / Shopping / Home Stores

The New Shops to Know at Round Top Antiques Show in Texas

Fresh Standouts to Add To Your Must-Hit List

BY Candice Cowen and Courtney Dabney // 10.05.22
photography Jordan Geibel
new shops at round top (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Sapana’s Jolie Helms (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Each spring and fall, Round Top, Texas welcomes thousands of vendors for the ever-growing Round Top Antiques Show. For those visiting this October, there are a few new shops deserving of your must-hit list: Southern Beasts, Sapana, and Starr’z.

Southern Beasts has herded its collection of beloved textile taxidermy to the new expanded space. Mary Lou Marks creates a delightful sculptural menagerie out of opulent antique fabrics and trimmings. Longhorns, deer, horses, rabbits, pigs, canines, and more make it into Mark’s contemporary take on trophy heads. Inspiration arrives directly from her rare textile collection, sourced by pickers from all over the country. Marks was recently featured in Architectural Digest for her work on the Top Gun House, an 1887 cottage that appeared in the original Top Gun movie starring Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis.

126 IMG_4248 Mary Lou Marks, Kellye Kephart at Southern Beasts
Mary Lou Marks and Kellye Kephart at Southern Beasts

Marks’ new space includes vintage and antique furnishings, paintings by Lenore Prud’Homme, and more. Joining her is her daughter, local musician Kellye Kephart, who helps craft Southern Beasts’ signature pieces to keep up with ever-increasing demand.

275 DSC_2208
Sapana totes in fabrics from handmade Asian textiles

Also sharing the historic building’s first floor is a haven for handsome handmade Asian textile creations. Sapana, which means “dream”  in Nepali, is the vision of owner Jolie Helms, who discovered a passion for Indian and Nepali textiles while living in Malaysia. An avid Round Top show-goer for more than 20 years, Helms has been importing fabrics from Southeast Asia and turning them into wearable coats, quilts, and totes since she returned to Texas. Empowering artisan weavers in villages around Jaipur and beyond, Sapana transforms traditional Dhurrie rugs and vibrant Kantha quilts into garments and accessories imbued with mindfulness and meaning — the opposite of fast fashion. A regular exhibitor at The Arbors including the upcoming fall show, Helms is no stranger to retail, but the Henkel Square space will be her first solo venture.

Starr’z, one of the new shops to know in Round Top, Texas

Rounding out the trio of retailers is Starr’z on the second floor, filled to the brim with vintage, retro, and mid-century modern furnishings and objects, jewelry, handbags, and more.

105 N. Live Oak Street, Round Top. southernbeasts. com, sapanadreams.com, starrzhome.com.

