The Most Exciting New Dallas Store Openings of Summer 2023

A reimagined Market Highland Park Village now houses rotating residencies to showcase emerging designers, with fresh interiors that keep the focus on the clothes. (Photo by Steve Wrubel)

Dallas’ revolving retail doors are welcoming plenty of notable names this summer, from major luxury fashion houses to cool homegrown concepts. Ahead, we deep dive into the biggest store openings to know during the summer of 2023.

Tecovas in NorthPark Center

When Tecovas opened its largest store yet on Dallas’ Henderson Avenue in 2019, it was only the third location from the direct-to-consumer cowboy boot brand. Four years later, and the Austin-based company just opened its 30th location — the new largest store to date — in Dallas’ NorthPark Center.

The Western look is back in the fashion zeitgeist (thanks, Yellowstone), but there’s more keeping Tecovas’ momentum strong. The brand’s selection of high-quality, fairly priced men’s and women’s boots (which successfully bridge the gap between Lucchese and something like Boot Barn) has earned it a solid fan base across the country — even my uncle in D.C. currently sports a pair of Tecovas.

The new 5,602-square-foot space on the bottom level of NorthPark is a leather- and brick-lined ode to Tecovas’ success. We’ll grab a complimentary glass of sparkling or local beer at the in-store bourbon bar and cheers to that.

Centre in Bishop Arts

Every location of Centre, Dallas’ answer to New York City’s Kith, has its own vibe. There’s the clean-lined original on Mockingbird Station, which helped bring streetwear culture to the city when it opened in 2007, and the Jordans-filled jewel box along Fort Worth’s funky Magnolia Avenue. This summer, Centre introduced its third — and its largest — store into the mix with a two-story stunner in Bishop Arts.

Designed to evoke a clubhouse feel, the new store offers an airy spot to shop Nike, Saucony, Cotton Citizen, and Les Tien as well as Centre’s own growing line of sportwear. Velvety bubble sofas, inviting boucle accent chairs, and a custom pool table keep the Bishop Art boutique’s vibe loungy.

Next up, Centre has its sights on an Austin location, the company’s first outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Scarlet Reagan Heads West

Local artist Kristi Kennimer recently packed up the Lakewood location of her gallery and home goods shop, Scarlet Reagan, bringing her large-scale oil paintings and custom furniture to West Lovers Lane. The new 2,100-square-foot store is now open next to Kat + Noelle.

The Latest Line to Hit Highland Park’s Fashion Incubator

The latest brand to occupy Market’s front-of-store fashion incubator: Staud. Known for its retro-inspired ready-to-wear, Cali-cool separates, and cult-loved bucket bags handbags (all available at a relatively affordable price point for a luxury brand), Staud has been an influencer staple since designer Sarah Staudinger launched the brand in 2015.

The innovative setup at Market, designed to let Texas-curious designers test the Dallas brick-and-mortar market, has helped launch a slew of new Dallas boutiques (La Vie Style House, La Ligne, Ganni, Love Shack Fancy, and the soon-to-open Jonathan Simkhai). The new Staud pop-up begins this Friday, July 21, and runs through January 2024.

And speaking of Highland Park Village…

There are tons of shiny new doors coming to the storied Dallas shopping center. Throughout the summer and fall, Highland Park Village will welcome Balmain, Italian menswear brand Brioni, Spanish fashion house LOEWE, and Simkhai, which just finished its incubator run at Market.

And over at NorthPark, the new Gucci store is still slated to open in mid-August.

And Coming Soon…

Luxury concept shop The Webster only has a handful of boutiques across the country (including Houston). This September, however, it’s finally headed to Dallas — if only for a limited time. In partnership with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts (a permanent Webster storefront opened in Rosewood Miramar Beach in 2020), the unique retailer will bring names like The Row, Zegna, Alaia, Bottega, Gaultier, and Fear of God to a pop-up at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek from Wednesday, September 27 to Saturday, September 30.