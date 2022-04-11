Carbone and La Ligne Team Up For a Blink-And-You’ll-Miss-It Menswear Pop-Up

Our Lady of Rocco, a slick collaboration between La Ligne and famed chef Mario Carbone, is landing in Dallas — for one day only.

On the heels of Major Food Group’s big Dallas debut (first with Sadelle’s, then Carbone, and then — surprise! — Carbone Vino), Mario Carbone has one more trick up his sleeve for the city. In collaboration with New York-based fashion brand La Ligne, the chef is flexing a different skill set for a 19-piece menswear collection, Our Lady of Rocco, available in Highland Park Village for one day only: Tuesday, April 12.

As Major Food Group has grown from a buzzy Italian spot in Greenwich Village to a culinary powerhouse across the globe, so has Carbone’s interest in the creative direction of its concepts. The famed chef is often responsible for curating music, overseeing graphic design, and conceiving the uniforms that define the MFG experience. That final interest led him to La Ligne, a like-minded Manhattan brand that has mastered the elevated everyday essential. And though the six-year-old fashion label has focused on dressing women thus far, co-founders Molly Howard, Valerie Macaulay, and Meredith Melling were ready to step into menswear. Together, La Ligne and Carbone take uniform dressing to new, ultra-chic heights with Our Lady of Rocco.

Launched last fall, the brand features an assortment of tailored menswear styles, including a velour sweatsuit, a satin bomber, polos, and tees in rich shades of camel, navy, and burgundy — a colorful nod to the 1980s Italian-American style that influenced a young Carbone. A stand-out piece in the collection is OLOR’s take on the ’80s-era leisure suit, featuring a tailored design and pinstripe wool.

Peruse our slideshow for a peek at the debut collection, which ranges from $95 to $595, and shop the special collection in Dallas on April 12 from 10 am to 6 pm at La Ligne (26C Highland Park Village).