Partners Card Picks at Highland Park Village — Discounts on Brands That Rarely (If Ever) Go On Sale

If there are two things that Dallasites love, it’s shopping and philanthropy. Put those two together and you have the annual tradition of Partners Card benefiting The Family Place, the largest family violence agency in Texas. Each $75 Partners Card Over provides cardholders with a 20% discount at participating retailers and a 10% discount at participating restaurants. Shopping for a good cause has never looked so good.

Over the decades, Partners Card revenue has made it possible for The Family Place to provide services and programs to victims of family violence, such as emergency shelters, trained adult and children’s counselors, transitional housing, and more. Partners Card 2022, which is taking place from October 28th to November 6th, is extra special this year, as the philanthropic effort celebrates 30 years. Get ready to shop for a great cause at more than 700 locations.

As part of those participating locations, Highland Park Village, Dallas’ premier open-air shopping center, is thrilled to support The Family Place’s mission, as well as efforts with Partners Card. Many esteemed fashion and lifestyle brands found in Highland Park Village, such as Brunello Cucinelli, ETRO, Jimmy Choo, La Vie Style House, Lela Rose, Loro Piana, LoveShackFancy, MADISON, Miron Crosby, Peeper’s, Peter Millar, Ralph Lauren, and more are participating in Partners Card this year. This is a fantastic, can’t-miss opportunity to scoop up some wish-list items that rarely (if ever) go on sale.

With that, let’s unpack your ultimate Highland Park Village Partners Card 2022 Guide:

Use your Partners Card at Brunello Cucinelli to experience this luxury Italian fashion brand known for menswear, womenswear, and accessories. The brand focuses on the production of luxury foods where craftsmanship, quality, and creativity are the focal points. Whether you’re stocking up for him or her this Partners Card season, be sure to scoop up some of these high-quality pieces to complete your closet.

Brunello Cucinelli

46 Highland Park Village

(214) 520-9500

The opportunity to shop Jimmy Choo at a discount for a good cause is one that should never be missed. Take advantage of Partners Card perks with a true luxury accessories brand like Jimmy Choo. From gorgeous women’s shoes to handbags, small leather goods, belts, scarves, hats, and more, there is something for everyone seeking style. The Autumn 2022 Collection introduces strong silhouettes in candy pink, knee-high boots, defined pumps, off-duty sneakers, and new Avenue quilted handbags. Whatever the occasion, make sure Jimmy Choo is on your list when you swing by with your Partners Card in hand.

Jimmy Choo

79 Highland Park Village

(214) 528-6801

No, you’re not imagining it — La Vie Style House is everywhere across the city lately. The Dallas-based kaftan and kimono brand molds vintage looks with modern and bold design and boasts an intense focus on exquisite craftsmanship. Take a trip with your Partners Card to the flagship boutique in Highland Park Village to browse curated caftans, kimonos, dusters, and accessories that can easily transition from a lunchtime meeting to an evening social event. Leave feeling inspired, chic and well-dressed for your next event.

La Vie Style House

60 Highland Park Village

(214) 434-1520

There’s no better time to indulge in the fine wools, cashmeres, and leather of Loro Piana than during Partners Card. Loro Piana has a reputation of excellence across its prestigious women’s, men’s, children’s, accessories, leather goods, and gift collections. The company is considered the largest cashmere manufacturer and the world’s leading artisan company processing luxury fibers. And, lucky for us — Highland Park Village is Texas’ only location of the Italian brand.

Loro Piana

42 Highland Park Village

(214) 520-0951

If you’re in the market for home goods this Partners Card season, be sure to stop by MADISON — an intimate home interior and gift shop modeled after the high-end boutiques on Madison Avenue in Manhattan. The shelves are filled with items meant to make any space feel unique and range from bookends, paperweights, and jewelry boxes to crystal picture frames, fine china, coffee table books, and more. Owners Kirsten Fitzgibbons and Kelli Ford are sisters and interior designers who source contemporary and classical items curated to meet gifting needs, decorating essentials, and beyond. At MADISON, there is something for everyone from fine china brands such as Anna Weatherley, Herend, and Mottahedeh to well-known glassware brands like William Yeoward or Simon Pearce to luxury home accessory brands like AVF and Assouline.

MADISON

72 Highland Park Village

(214) 528-8118

Browse an array of fashion and accessories brands at MARKET. Exclusive to Highland Park Village, MARKET houses a finely curated selection of compelling and sought-after designers, ranging from global fashion houses to up-and-coming artists. The store maintains a fresh approach to fashion with a strong emphasis on cultivating, prioritizing and engaging the modern woman. You can even utilize your Partners Card discount on jewelry, including Sig Ward, Octavia Elizabeth, Hannah Ferguson, Ritique, Zahava, and more. It’s a must-stop.

MARKET

26 Highland Park Village

(214) 945-2571

Miron Crosby boots have found a home in nearly every Dallasite’s closet over the past few years. The bespoke boot brand, founded by sisters Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means here in Dallas, takes inspiration from the sisters’ experiences of growing up on their family’s West Texas cattle ranch. Use your Partners Card to find authentic, handcrafted cowboy boots perfect for the season, made utilizing the most luxurious production techniques and designed with a focus on fashion. Highland Park Village is home to the only Miron Crosby store in Texas and these boots rarely go on sale.

Miron Crosby

25 Highland Park Village, Suite 201

(214) 238-3385

Amidst all the excitement around Partners Card, let’s not forget shopping for the men in our lives. Peter Millar is a premium American lifestyle brand that produces casual sportswear, tailored dress furnishings, luxury and performance golf attire, and more. Partners Card is a perfect time to browse the Peter Millar Crown Crafted Collection, a reimagined line that fuses luxurious lifestyle apparel with sleek performance sportswear. From loafers, cashmere sweaters, and wool jackets to denim, vests, and trousers, there is something to keep every man looking his best at Peter Millar this fall and holiday season.

Peter Millar

54 Highland Park Village

(972) 803-6270

Be sure to shop, save and support this Partners Card season by purchasing a Partners Card from The Family Place and visiting Highland Park Village to take advantage of the discount at well-known stores. There’s something for everyone and it adds a little extra pep to our step when we know it’s shopping for a noble cause.

Please visit Highland Park Village’s store directory for a list of participating stores. Happy shopping!