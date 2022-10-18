Downtown Dallas’ Splashy New Water Feature Gets a Grand Unveiling

I‘ve been in many Altos of late where the conversation ultimately lands on, “Have you seen those cool new fountains in Klyde Warren Park?” I was recently fortunate enough to make it to the party unveiling the conversation-starting water feature.

Named in honor of donor Nancy Best, the majestic fountain (powered by recirculated water, which is filtered and sanitized on a continual basis) and 5,000-square-foot splash pad (which can accommodate hundreds of children at a time) were designed by the same firm behind the Park’s other water features, Fluidity Design Consultants. The nature-inspired vision features three 15-foot stainless-steel “trees,” 14 “rosebud” bubblers, and 106 small nozzles that create giant “leaves” when working in unison. As the sun sets each night, the fountains perform a choreographed 30-45-minute show where the water dances to music and lights. Every month will present a different theme and performance — all free to the public.

My dear friend, Christopher Wood, accompanied me and more than 400 others at the Friends of Klyde Warren Park’s Annual Membership Party with the dress rehearsal for the nighttime fountain experience with music, lights, and dancing water. We sipped on Mi Cocina’s famed Mambo Taxis (I won’t confess to how many), snagged nibbles from Yardbird, Fletcher’s and Abe’s Greek Lover, and took in DJ Lucy Wrubel parkside set tunes for the crowd.

Plan a visit soon. I got a copy of the Nancy Best Fountain performance song list and there is something for everyone. I’ll personally be trying to time my visit for Abba’s “Dancing Queen,” where the choreography channels 70s Swedish disco.

PC SEEN: Those spotted getting misted or fully jumping in the fountain included board members Myrna Schlegel and her husband, Park president Kit Sawers; Bob Schlegel; board members Sheila and Jody Grant; Lee Cullum; Lindsay Billingsley; and the woman of the hour, Nancy Best.