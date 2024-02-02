Houston’s $1.3 Million Next Step Night Brings a Wild Heads or Tails Game and Community Difference Making — A Seven Acres Moment

SueSue & Don Aron at the Seven Acres 'Next Step Gala' at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Selma Guttin, Vicky & Michael Richker, Andrea Guttin at the Seven Acres 'Next Step Gala' at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Roger Greenberg, Michael Feinstein, Barry Goldstein at the Seven Acres 'Next Step Gala' at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Rochelle & Alan Jacobson at the Seven Acres 'Next Step Gala' at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Regina Rogers, Diana Brckman, Joyce Proler Schechter at the Seven Acres 'Next Step Gala' at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Linda Lorelle & Lou Gregory at the Seven Acres 'Next Step Gala' at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kristin Lamm, colton Larson at the Seven Acres 'Next Step Gala' at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Karen & Buster Freedman at the Seven Acres 'Next Step Gala' at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Judy Yambra, Larry Buck, Barbara Bratter at the Seven Acres 'Next Step Gala' at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Helen Wils, Leonard Goldstein at the Seven Acres 'Next Step Gala' at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Esther & Doug Freedman at the Seven Acres 'Next Step Gala' at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lainie Gordon & David Minceberg at the Seven Acres 'Next Step Gala' at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Buster Freedman, Steve Estrin at the Seven Acres 'Next Step Gala' at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Barbara & Barry Lewis at the Seven Acres 'Next Step Gala' at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Adam Mincberg, Larry Buck, Scott Jacobson, Marilu Garza at the Seven Acres 'Next Step Gala' at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Adam & Amy Minceberg, Jennifer & Scott Jacobson at the Seven Acres 'Next Step Gala' at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Attendees played Heads or Tails at the Seven Acres 'Next Step Gala' at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Seven Acres “Next Step” gala

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: The next up and coming generation of Seven Acres supporters took the helm as chairs of the dinner evening. Congratulations are due to Jennifer and Scott Jacobson and Amy and Adam Mincberg for the Seven Acres evening that raised more than $1.3 million.

Upholding the tradition of raising funds for Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services were honorary chairs Sue Sue and Don Aron, Barbara and Barry Lewis, Helen Wils and Leonard Goldstein. Kudos also to auction chair Bonnie Winograd. All of whom contributed to the success of the evening.

The event honored Larry Buck for his longtime support of Seven Acres, his tenure of which included serving as board president. He was presented the Joyce Proler Schechter Spirit of Life Award. The honoree was introduced by his wife Kaki Buck and their granddaughter Molly Nicholson. The award was presented by Seven Acres president Michael Feinstein.

“Tonight was a special night as we recognized Larry Buck for all he has done as a mentor, friend and inspiration for all of us at Seven Acres,” Feinstein told the gathering of more than 550. “We look to the future that is in good hands with our chairs tonight and know that seniors in our community will continue to be taken care of when they are in need.“

Say I Love You with Valobra Swipe



















Next

Popular retired television news anchors Linda Lorelle and Khambrel Marshall served as emcees of the evening that began with a spirited game of Heads or Tails with the winner receiving a $1,000 gift card to Dubin’s Fine Jewelry.

Special libations came from the tequila martini bar from LALO Tequila including the Buck-tini, named for the honoree. The David Caceres band provided entertainment.

PC Seen: Judy Feinstein, Judy and Ronnie Yambra, Joyce and Arthur Schechter, Regina Rogers, Max Levit, Karen and Buster Freedman, Rochelle and Alan Jacobson, Lainie Gordon and David Mincberg, Diana Brackman, Richard Loewenstern, Elena and Joel Dinkin, Carl Josehart, and Susan and Max Reichenthal.