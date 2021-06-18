Prada top, $715; Prada skirt, $1,100; Prada bag, $1,050; Prada shoes, $800
Prada headband, $460
Prada Outdoor bag $1,050
Prada yoga mat, $1,990
Prada bag, $1,790
Prada dress, $2,120; Prada headband, $460; Prada Bag, $1,650
The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)
Prada inflatable donut, $340
The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)
Prada Cup and holder, $460
Prada shirt, $1,240; Prada bracelet (black), $295; Prada bracelet (orange), $295; Prada bottle, $105; Prada hammock, $875
Prada hat, $420
The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)
The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)
The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)
Prada bag, $1,270
01
16

Prada top, $715; Prada skirt, $1,100; Prada bag, $1,050; Prada shoes, $800

02
16

Prada headband, $460

03
16

Prada bag $1,050

04
16

Prada yoga mat, $1,990

05
16

Prada bag, $1,790

06
16

Prada dress, $2,120; Prada headband, $460; Prada Bag, $1,650

07
16

The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)

08
16

Prada inflatable donut, $340

09
16

The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)

10
16

Prada Cup and holder, $460

11
16

Prada shirt, $1,240; Prada bracelet (black), $295; Prada bracelet (orange), $295; Prada bottle, $105; Prada hammock, $875

12
16

Prada hat, $420

13
16

The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)

14
16

The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)

15
16

The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)

16
16

Prada bag, $1,270

Prada top, $715; Prada skirt, $1,100; Prada bag, $1,050; Prada shoes, $800
Prada headband, $460
Prada Outdoor bag $1,050
Prada yoga mat, $1,990
Prada bag, $1,790
Prada dress, $2,120; Prada headband, $460; Prada Bag, $1,650
The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)
Prada inflatable donut, $340
The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)
Prada Cup and holder, $460
Prada shirt, $1,240; Prada bracelet (black), $295; Prada bracelet (orange), $295; Prada bottle, $105; Prada hammock, $875
Prada hat, $420
The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)
The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)
The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)
Prada bag, $1,270
Fashion / Shopping

Five Must-Have Pieces from Prada Outdoor’s Immersive Dallas Pop-Up

Get Yourself to the "Coast" Before It's Gone

BY // 06.18.21
Prada top, $715; Prada skirt, $1,100; Prada bag, $1,050; Prada shoes, $800
Prada headband, $460
Prada bag $1,050
Prada yoga mat, $1,990
Prada bag, $1,790
Prada dress, $2,120; Prada headband, $460; Prada Bag, $1,650
The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)
Prada inflatable donut, $340
The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)
Prada Cup and holder, $460
Prada shirt, $1,240; Prada bracelet (black), $295; Prada bracelet (orange), $295; Prada bottle, $105; Prada hammock, $875
Prada hat, $420
The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)
The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)
The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)
Prada bag, $1,270
1
16

Prada top, $715; Prada skirt, $1,100; Prada bag, $1,050; Prada shoes, $800

2
16

Prada headband, $460

3
16

Prada bag $1,050

4
16

Prada yoga mat, $1,990

5
16

Prada bag, $1,790

6
16

Prada dress, $2,120; Prada headband, $460; Prada Bag, $1,650

7
16

The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)

8
16

Prada inflatable donut, $340

9
16

The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)

10
16

Prada Cup and holder, $460

11
16

Prada shirt, $1,240; Prada bracelet (black), $295; Prada bracelet (orange), $295; Prada bottle, $105; Prada hammock, $875

12
16

Prada hat, $420

13
16

The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)

14
16

The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)

15
16

The Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center Prada Pop-Up (photo Kaitlin Saragusa)

16
16

Prada bag, $1,270

Hopefully you caught my story last week on the flurry of events surrounding the opening of the Prada Outdoor Pop-Up at Neiman Marcus NorthPark. The luxury brand is hosting a series of pop-ups in select cities across the country focusing on four settings: garden, coast, mountain, and snow. Just in time for summer, Neiman Marcus NorthPark is hosting the “Coast” edition comprised of a series of beachy vignettes. You’ll find games on the Prada blue sand (cornhole anyone?), a lifeguard stand, and chairs for lounging. Oh, and lest I forget the towering Prada tent — one of the few things not for sale in the immersive pop-up.

Everything is gorgeous, but like anyone who adores a good parlor game, I forced myself to narrow down my five favorite Prada Outdoor items from the exclusive pop-up, which is taking over the first floor of Neiman Marcus NorthPark through June 26.

Prada top, $715; Prada skirt, $1,100; Prada bag, $1,050; Prada shoes, $800
Prada top, $715; Prada skirt, $1,100; Prada bag, $1,050; Prada shoes, $800

Beauty In Simplicity

All of the outfits are drool-worthy, but I would say go with one of the simple shifts. Shown in myriad colors (my personal favorite being the orange incarnation), they look great alone, over a bathing suit or dressed up slightly with a crisp white shirt underneath.

 

Prada hat, $420
Prada hat, $420

The Bucket Hat Comeback

I’ve long been a fan of this type of chapeau which allows me to channel my inner Gilligan.

 

SHOP DE BEERS

Swipe
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
Prada bag, $1,270
Prada bag, $1,270

Slightly ’70s

A pink tote that feels a touch of ’70s with its macrame-like construction. Perfect for the actual beach or for cocktails after sunset.

 

Prada Cup and holder, $460
Prada Cup and holder, $460

Chic H2o

The ultimate in utilitarian glamour — you’ll look oh-so-chic while staying hydrated (and I promise not to share if you’ve opted to fill yours with booze instead of water).

 

Prada inflatable donut, $340
Prada inflatable donut, $340

Float On

If you aren’t hitting Venice Beach and have opted to stay poolside at the Peninsula Beverly Hills, then be the envy of everyone as you float around with a cocktail in hand.

When I went back to the store for a second visit this past weekend to further investigate, I heard from a secret source that in just the first few days of the pop-up they’ve already hit record sales numbers. Get to Neiman’s fast — you don’t want to find yourself on the bottom of a wait-list.

 

*See the slideshow above for a few more Prada picks — I told you it was hard to narrow down. 

PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
3616 Normandy Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3616 Normandy Avenue
Dallas, TX

$1,375,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Tessa & Lucinda Real Estate Group (214) 505-0124
3616 Normandy Avenue
4707 Wildwood Road
FOR SALE

4707 Wildwood Road
Dallas, TX

$3,150,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Gioia Goyer Group (214) 616-1791
4707 Wildwood Road
5139 Seneca
FOR SALE

5139 Seneca
Dallas, TX

$8,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Chad Schulin (214) 529-1758
5139 Seneca
3709 Lexington Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3709 Lexington Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Faisal Halum (214) 240-2575
3709 Lexington Avenue
19 West Ln
River Oaks
FOR SALE

19 West Ln
Houston, TX

$9,214,124 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Amelia Claire Tomjanovich (512) 658-4604
19 West Ln
Presented by
Featured Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X