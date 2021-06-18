Hopefully you caught my story last week on the flurry of events surrounding the opening of the Prada Outdoor Pop-Up at Neiman Marcus NorthPark. The luxury brand is hosting a series of pop-ups in select cities across the country focusing on four settings: garden, coast, mountain, and snow. Just in time for summer, Neiman Marcus NorthPark is hosting the “Coast” edition comprised of a series of beachy vignettes. You’ll find games on the Prada blue sand (cornhole anyone?), a lifeguard stand, and chairs for lounging. Oh, and lest I forget the towering Prada tent — one of the few things not for sale in the immersive pop-up.

Everything is gorgeous, but like anyone who adores a good parlor game, I forced myself to narrow down my five favorite Prada Outdoor items from the exclusive pop-up, which is taking over the first floor of Neiman Marcus NorthPark through June 26.

Prada top, $715; Prada skirt, $1,100; Prada bag, $1,050; Prada shoes, $800

Beauty In Simplicity

All of the outfits are drool-worthy, but I would say go with one of the simple shifts. Shown in myriad colors (my personal favorite being the orange incarnation), they look great alone, over a bathing suit or dressed up slightly with a crisp white shirt underneath.

Prada hat, $420

The Bucket Hat Comeback

I’ve long been a fan of this type of chapeau which allows me to channel my inner Gilligan.

Prada bag, $1,270

Slightly ’70s

A pink tote that feels a touch of ’70s with its macrame-like construction. Perfect for the actual beach or for cocktails after sunset.

Prada Cup and holder, $460

Chic H2o

The ultimate in utilitarian glamour — you’ll look oh-so-chic while staying hydrated (and I promise not to share if you’ve opted to fill yours with booze instead of water).

Prada inflatable donut, $340

Float On

If you aren’t hitting Venice Beach and have opted to stay poolside at the Peninsula Beverly Hills, then be the envy of everyone as you float around with a cocktail in hand.

When I went back to the store for a second visit this past weekend to further investigate, I heard from a secret source that in just the first few days of the pop-up they’ve already hit record sales numbers. Get to Neiman’s fast — you don’t want to find yourself on the bottom of a wait-list.

*See the slideshow above for a few more Prada picks — I told you it was hard to narrow down.