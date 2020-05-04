View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Gorgeous Tabletop Games to Pass the Time

Aesthetically Pleasing Analog Fun from Dallas Shops

BY // 05.04.20
Believe it or not, this is a puzzle. ("Rise and Shine" courtesy of Piecework Puzzles)

A lot of unprecedented things have happened in 2020. Not chief among them, but still bizarre in today’s tech dominated world, was a jigsaw puzzle shortage. With so much of our lives moving online over the last few weeks, it makes sense we might turn to something simple and electricity-free to unwind with indoors.

And if puzzles and card games are going to be covering our homes, they might as well be as aesthetically pleasing as they can be. An added bonus: find one from a local shop that could use our support. Below are some eye-catching options sourced in Dallas.

Blue Print

Every curated corner of Blue Print is a feast for the eyes, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that even a simple stack of cards or Jenga set at the Uptown furniture boutique is almost too pretty to play with.

Rainbow playing cards from Blue Print Store

 

Legos, but make them architectural.

Blockitecture’s Garden City

 

Ellis Hill

Monogrammed playing cards and handful of stunning mahjong sets are among the tabletop games goodness in Ellis Hill on West Lovers Lane.

Monogrammed cards and a leather card case available at Ellis Hill

 

Commerce

A few weeks ago, some good friends bought a Jonathan Adler puzzle with the goal of framing it after they finished it. Unfortunately, they choose a ridiculously hard rounded puzzle (zero corners!) and have never been able to make much headway on it. These pretty Piecework Puzzles, which just landed in the downtown Dallas shop Commerce, both demand to be framed and have corners. A win for all.

Believe it or not, this is a puzzle. (“Rise and Shine” courtesy of Piecework Puzzles)

 

The Conservatory

You won’t find any crystal in this Baccarat box, but the handcrafted cards may bring the beauty to your tabletop games collection.

A Baccarat poker game set, available at The Conservatory in Highland Park Village

 

St. Michael’s Women’s Exchange

The “games” section of this Dallas institution (where every dollar spent is given to beneficiaries in need) is fully stocked with stunning tabletop activities, from a Gray Malin backgammon set to a stylish movie quiz game.

A Gray Malin backgammon set, found at St. Michael’s Women’s Exchange

