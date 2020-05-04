The Best Dallas Takeout We’ve Tried During Quarantine
These To-Go Dishes DeliverBY Megan Ziots // 05.04.20
Although Texas dining rooms can now reopen at 25 percent capacity, curbside pickup and delivery has become the new normal for a lot of Dallasites. Some restaurants are slowly opening their doors, while others are deciding to wait it out a bit longer, but restaurants from both categories are still offering great takeout.
Over the past two months, I’ve partaken in a lot of delivered dishes — ordering from favorites and branching out to some new local spots. Spanning breakfast, lunch, and dinner, here are my top seven picks for Dallas restaurants doing takeout right.
Australian LDU Coffee was always a go-to spot for me, but when I started to work from home every day and needed a brief drive to Fitzhugh for a coffee break, the addiction picked up.
Here, drinks are always on point and online ordering is easy. The pickup process is also a breeze — it doesn’t take long for the personable baristas to learn your name. Definitely go for the “Sunbeam Me Up, Scotty,” a delicious and warm sweet potato sandwich with candied pecans, lime, cilantro, and feta. Other great sandwiches include a simple ham and cheese, one with smoked turkey, aioli, crushed red pepper, cheese, and roasted tomatoes, and one breakfast option.
Il Bracco
8416 Preston Center Plaza
Dallas, TX 75225 | Map
For my in-quarantine birthday last month, my boyfriend asked me where I wanted to get take-out from. I had only been to il Bracco once before (last fall on a patio), but the memory of their bolognese lingered.
I was a little worried the take-out version might not live up to my own hype. Thankfully, it was fantastic. Along with the beef, lamb, and pork bolognese, we ordered the chicken piccata with kale salad, a Caesar salad, and the homemade focaccia. All was just as good as had it been served on il Bracco’s patio.
TJ’s Seafood Market
Preston Hollow
6025 Royal Lane, Suite 110
Dallas, TX 75230 | Map
The day after my birthday, I decided I owed myself a present, so I ordered something I’d been craving. I had tried TJ’s Maryland jumbo lump crab cake at the Preston Royal location a few months prior and couldn’t stop thinking about it, so I treated myself with a to-go version of the classic entree.
I was impressed as soon as I opened the box and saw a perfectly organized meal complete with sriracha slaw and squash. TJ’s owner Jon Alexis had recently told us that his restaurants have completely changed how they plate take-out food to make it more appeasing to customers. It was worth it.
Mesero
Multiple Locations
5330 W Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX 75209 | Map
Sometimes, with Mexican food (particularly with enchiladas or tacos), the take-out version has a hard time living up to the dine-in experience. But at Mesero, the chips were just as crisp and the enchiladas verdes and brisket tacos were just as flavorful.
I made the most of my take-out order and added the cinco leches cake to split with my boyfriend. Let’s just say it wasn’t an even split.
Bubba’s Cooks Country
Park Cities
6617 Hillcrest Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
Near SMU, the Park Cities institution serves Southern comfort food like fried chicken, catfish, green beans, mashed potatoes, and more. It’s so popular, in fact, that we shouldn’t have been surprised to discover a line of about 20 cars at their drive thru. But then again, what else did we have to do that day? After about an hour of slowly inching our way forward in the drive-thru we got our take-out chicken tenders, rolls, and french fries.
Was it worth it? By the time we got home and were absolutely starving, yes, it was. Should we have just ordered curbside pickup as we saw several others doing once we pulled out of the drive-thru to save time? Probably. But, the crispy chicken tenders dipped in barbecue sauce and gravy with the some of the best rolls I’ve ever tasted quickly made us forget how long we had to wait.
Terry Black’s Barbecue
Deep Ellum
3025 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75226 | Map
Terry Black’s Barbecue was my favorite barbecue joint when I lived in Austin. To my excitement, the famed barbecue joint opened a second location in Deep Ellum this past fall. When they announced they were doing take-out after dining rooms closed, Terry Black’s was one of my very first stops. I ordered a half pound of turkey, a half pound of brisket, mac and cheese, and green beans for two people. Somehow, I still wish I had ordered more.
Three Egg Muffins
Lower Greenville
3607 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
Another new personal go-to for takeout is Lower Greenville’s Three Egg Muffins, which specializes in savory and sweet egg-based muffins and coffee.
I found the cafe via Uber Eats at the start of quarantine, which was both good and bad. I now order the Veggie Delite and banana nut muffins every weekend. Thankfully, muffins are only $3 each and a pour over coffee is only $2.75.