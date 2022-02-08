The Buzziest Retail News to Know in Dallas — and One Enviable Addition to Houston

With spring on the horizon, it feels like the perfect time to shop for fresh additions to your world. Lucky for you, there are plenty of new, notable opportunities to do just that across the city. From fun pop-up shops and enviable expansions to neighborhood boutique openings, this is the notable Dallas retail news to know this spring.

Cabana and Canary Get Lucky

Not much is known about Clover, the new concept joining sister stores Cabana and Canary along West Lovers Lane. However, it will be housed in a charming Dallas bungalow, the front door will in fact be green, and based on some suspicious capitalization on Canary’s Instagram announcement, Clover might be focused on kids’ clothing. No matter what’s in store, if it comes from the mind of Merry Vose, we will be shopping.

The Coop Returns

For the holidays last year, chic sister duo Sarah and Natalie Knowlton transformed their East Dallas studio into a stylish local market for a limited time. Lucky for us, the macaron makers behind We the Birds have decided to bring back The Coop, now open to Valentine’s Day shoppers from February 7 to February 14. There will be macarons of course, as well as Always Coco jewelry, bouquets from Billie Ball & Co., Scent and Fire’s eco-friendly fragrances, and Mindset Collection watches.

Visit the We the Birds Instagram for more details on vendors and parking.

Nicole Kwon Hits the Mall

One of the most beautiful independent stores in Dallas is making its biggest move yet. Opening this spring, Nicole Kwon’s eponymous shop will debut its second location in NorthPark — her original concept shop has been in West Village since 2011 — bringing coveted vegan handbags, delicate jewelry, and thoughtfully curated apparel to the upscale shopping center. Expect hard-to-find labels like Nanushka or Paloma Wool, designer-favorite Rachel Comey, and more elevated essentials on the second floor of the mall (just across from Madewell and Eataly).

The Planting Hand Finally Opens

Every neighborhood deserves a charming plant shop. This Saturday, February 12, Lower Greenville is finally getting its own. The Planting Hand’s founder, Karla Gallegos, got her start curating florals and designing gardens for UNCO Hospitality concepts (H.G. Supply, Leela’s Wine Bar, Hero), so you have a sense of what might be in store at her first brick and mortar. Stop by this Saturday (1 pm to 4 pm) for complimentary cocktails, raffles, and a new plant baby or two.

Visit theplantinghand.com to get a sense of Gallego’s concept.

Calm, Cool, and Carbon Neutral

If “sweatpants forever” is still very much your vibe, consider snapping up a few cool, eco-conscious sets to get you through 2022. If you’re in Dallas, celeb-loved brand Pangaia is bringing its signature bio-fabricated to Nordstrom in NorthPark Center for its first carbon-neutral pop-up from February 10 to May 1. Make like pretty much every A-list celeb and score a set during the rare IRL shopping opportunity.

U.A.L. Expands to Houston

As a Dallas dweller from Nashville, home to the U.A.L. (United Apparel Liquidators) flagship, I cannot express the jealousy I felt when the store announced they would be opening in Houston’s River Oaks neighborhood. I have—on more than one occasion— considered making the drive to Austin to visit what has been Texas’ only U.A.L. (once queried to be the best kept secret in fashion by The New York Times). If you’ve ever witnessed the shop’s deep discounts on impeccable designer goods, you’ll understand why.