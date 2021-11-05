AMEICO store
Milford, Connecticut-based contemporary design distributor AMEICO (pictured) has partnered with the Nasher to create a beautiful holiday shopping environment.

Spend the whole day at Knox Street (née Knox District) shopping exclusive retail pop-ups from Madison McKinley, Mignonne Gavigan, Katie Kime, Cel Sal, and Buru.

Stop by the Adolphus’ chic in-hotel boutique Commerce for live music, a tamale cart, and an elevated mix of cool gifts and essentials.

Sarah Flint pop-ups are inspired by the designer's own New York living room.

Hibi incense matches, available at the Nasher's holiday pop-up.

The Aloha x Market collab will be gratis for Highland Park Village shoppers through the holidays. (Photo by BECKLEY)

Sip, shop, and stroll beneath Highland Park Village's 1.5 million twinkling holiday lights.

Fashion / Shopping

A Running List of The Coolest Dallas Shopping Opportunities This Holiday Season

Sweet Spots for the Discerning Shopper

BY // 11.05.21
I hate to stereotype, but it needs to be said: Dallas loves to shop. (And now we’ve said it!) In fact, the only thing Dallas loves more than shopping is exclusive holiday shopping. You know, the kind of rare retail experience that only happens once a year. Or, even better, is only happening in our fair city. And given the precarious state of the supply chain, an intimate shopping experience with small brands and businesses sounds like the perfect tonic to soothe holiday stress.

Here, we’ve created a running list of the coolest shopping opportunities to hit in Dallas this holiday season.

 

Shop vibrant home décor and gift items, including exclusive Dallas and Fort Worth apparel, from Austin, Texas-based Katie Kime.

Knox Street Holiday Pop-Up Park

When: Saturday, November 20, 10 am to 6 pm
Where: Knox Street (next to Village Baking Co.)

Spend the whole day at Knox Street (née Knox District) shopping exclusive retail pop-ups from Madison McKinley, Mignonne Gavigan, Katie Kime, Cel Sal, and Buru. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, pay a visit to one of the neighborhood’s excellent restaurants or shops for special deals. Grab a complimentary Texas Ale Project beer at Hari Mari, sip holiday punch at Black Optical, enjoy $3 poinsettia champagne cocktails at Toulouse, and much more. For an extra dose of holiday spirit, catch performances from Pegasus Contemporary Ballet in front of the Armstrong Apartments from 1 to 2:30 pm.

 

Elizabeth Anthony

Commerce Man Event

When: Friday, November 12, 6 – 9 pm
Where: Downtown | Commerce Goods + Supply in the Adolphus Hotel

Men are notoriously tough to shop for. Rest assured, anything you pick up from Commerce Goods + Supply will be a guaranteed hit. Stop by the Adolphus’ chic in-hotel boutique for live music, a tamale cart, and an elevated mix of cool gifts and essentials.

 

200A8347 (Photo by Justin Clemons)
Dallas brand Leatherology opens its brick-and-mortar pop-up in NorthPark Center through February 2022. (Photo by Justin Clemons)

Leatherology’s Hometown Store

When: Now Through February 2022
Where: NorthPark Center | Level One Between Nordstrom and Macy’s

Popular Dallas-based accessories brand Leatherology is expanding into retail with its first store brought to chic life with the help of Dallas-based SWOON, the Studio. Open through February 2022, the NorthPark spot will offer a go-to gifting destination (and on-site monogramming) through all the major holidays.

 

Hibi incense matches, available at the Nasher Sculpture Center’s holiday pop-up.

Nasher Sculpture Center’s Holiday Pop-Up Shop

When: November 3 – January 9, 2022
Where: Arts District | Nasher Corner Gallery

Open to the public free of museum admission, the Nasher Sculpture Center has partnered with Connecticut-based contemporary design distributor AMEICO to create a beautiful environment to shop handcrafted goods unique to the Dallas gift shop. Expect Japanese ceramics from Kumagai, French eyewear brand IZIPIZ, avant-garde lighting by Yamigiwa, SIRI SIRI jewelry, and more.

 

Sarah Flint pop-ups are designed to feel like the designer’s own New York living room.

Sarah Flint Pop-Up x NorthPark Center

When: Opens Wednesday, November 24
Where: NorthPark Center

Celebrity-loved footwear brand Sarah Flint is bringing its successful pop-up to Dallas at the end of November. Shop handcrafted bestsellers like the pointy Natalie flat (a Meghan Markle favorite) and the Perfect Pump in a cozy spot inspired by the New York-based designer’s own living room — complete with freshly brewed tea.

 

The Aloha x Market collab will be gratis for Highland Park Village shoppers through the holidays. (Photo by BECKLEY)

Market x Aloha

When: November 4 through the holidays
Where: Highland Park Village

The unique Highland Park boutique has long put the spotlight on hot or emerging designers like Cult Gaia, JW Anderson, and Ganni, in addition to serving as a Dallas incubator of sorts for LoveShackFancy, La Vie Style House, and La Ligne. Now, the shop is adding alcohol into the mix. Available exclusively at Market Highland Park, Napa Valley-based Aloha Wine Celler rosé will be gratis for holiday shoppers.

 

Sip, shop, and stroll beneath Highland Park Village’s 1.5 million twinkling holiday lights.

Highland Park Village’s Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll

When: Wednesday, December 8, 4 – 7 pm
Where: Highland Park

Sip, shop, and stroll beneath Highland Park Village’s 1.5 million twinkle lights for one night only. Enjoy exclusive discounts, raffles, holiday sips, and more from Village stores — all seasonally soundtracked by The Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings Quartet.

