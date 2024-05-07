An Avant-Garde Dinner With Dallas Artist Shayna Fontana

Shayna Fontana celebrated the launch of her dinnerware collaboration with Prospect NYC at Mirador in Forty Five Ten in April.

Photographer Shayna Fontana is known for her fabulous surrealist fashion editorials for magazines such as Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and PaperCity. Her perspective-shifting reimagining of ordinary items has been translated into a collection of fine bone-porcelain plates and platters dubbed “Beyond the World,” and created in collaboration with New York City-based Prospect, available exclusively at Forty Five Ten.

Fontana’s culinary passion was ignited when she worked with Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi on a cookbook and traveled to Asian food markets, which inspired Fontana to train her lens on culinary subjects in a unique manner. The plates and platters feature avant-garde close-ups of fish, vegetables, fruit, and noodles, and in true Fontana fashion, she evokes a vivid sense of beauty and whimsy in mundane objects. Salad plates are available at $88 each; pre-order platters and dinner plates, $240 and $160 respectively. Beyond the World by Shayna Fontana for Prospect, exclusively at Forty Five Ten.

To celebrate the collaboration, an intimate dinner was hosted at Mirador in Forty Five Ten on April 3, 2024. Peruse the photos to see Beyond the World come to vivid life in downtown Dallas.