Lu-Caltagironi-Roz-Pactor-Ilene-Allen Heart Card Houston Shopping
wheretoshop
Spongelle Rose Botanica Candle at Bering’s
01
03

The Shop With Heart Card Fun is back and Roz Pactor is at the center of it as usual.

02
03

The American Heart Association Shop With Heart card launches on April 23 with 10 days of discount shopping at some of the city's chicest merchants.

03
03

Gifts and housegoods at Bering's such as the Spongelle Rose Botanica Candle are part of the Shop With Heart card event.

Lu-Caltagironi-Roz-Pactor-Ilene-Allen Heart Card Houston Shopping
wheretoshop
Spongelle Rose Botanica Candle at Bering’s
Fashion / Shopping

Houston’s Highly Anticipated Shopping Extravaganza is Here — Get Your Heart Card Now

10 Days of Guilt-Free Shopping Fun

BY // 04.16.21
The Shop With Heart Card Fun is back and Roz Pactor is at the center of it as usual.
The American Heart Association Shop With Heart card launches on April 23 with 10 days of discount shopping at some of the city's chicest merchants.
Gifts and housegoods at Bering's such as the Spongelle Rose Botanica Candle are part of the Shop With Heart card event.
1
3

The Shop With Heart Card Fun is back and Roz Pactor is at the center of it as usual.

2
3

The American Heart Association Shop With Heart card launches on April 23 with 10 days of discount shopping at some of the city's chicest merchants.

3
3

Gifts and housegoods at Bering's such as the Spongelle Rose Botanica Candle are part of the Shop With Heart card event.

It’s that wonderful time of year when we can go shopping without guilt. Surely receiving a 20 percent discount on purchases while contributing to a worthy cause negates any buyer’s remorse. Thank you American Heart Association for priming our purchasing instincts with the Shop With Heart Card’s return.

The 10-day shopping and dining event runs Friday, April 23 through Sunday, May 2. A contribution of $50 or more, to aid in the fight against heart disease, earns your passage to major discounts at numerous area retailers.

That means the tariff on the fab gifts at Bering’s will be reduced by 20 percent, same for the cool summer togs at J. McLaughlin. The stylish Italian shoes at Clorinda Antinori in River Oaks Shopping Center are calling me and my Heart Card. How about some of those fab pillows and other home furnishings at Lam Bespoke? What better time to shop the elegant goods at Robert’s China and Gifts?

Add the Longoria Collection, Elizabeth Anthony, the Cotton Club, Kuhl-Linscomb, Kendra Scott and so many more. Keep in mind that this discount does not include online shopping. This is for in-store shopping only.

Spongelle Rose Botanica Candle at Bering’s
Gifts and housegoods at Bering’s such as the Spongelle Rose Botanica Candle are part of the Shop With Heart card event.

The American Heart Association has long been the philanthropic focus of fashion blogger Roz Pactor, who plans and executes the Shop With Heart Card program. She has served as president of Houston Heart Guild and has been honored on several occasions for her dedication to AHA.

“I encourage all of you that have longed to actually visit once again some of your favorite shopping locales to use this opportunity to not only support our local retailers but also to enjoy special savings and benefit this very important cause — heart,” Pactor tells PaperCity.

New this year, the Shop With Heart Card is digital. You digital receipt from online card purchase is all you need. If you buy the card at one of the participating merchants, that receipt will serve as proof of card purchase. No more paper discount cards. The American Heart Association is sustainability savvy.

Get the shopping scoop here.

The PaperCity Magazine

April Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Trend Report — Highland Park Village Looks Into a Brighter Fashion Future
Trend Report — Highland Park Village Looks Into a Brighter Fashion Future
Finding the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift at Highland Park Village — an Expert’s Elegant Guide
Finding the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift at Highland Park Village — an Expert’s Elegant Guide
Trend Report — La Ligne Brings Timeless and Forever Chic Clothes to Highland Park Village
Trend Report — La Ligne Brings Timeless and Forever Chic Clothes to Highland Park Village
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
9421 Hobart Street
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

9421 Hobart Street
DALLAS, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
9421 Hobart Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
14028 Highmark Square
North Dallas
FOR SALE

14028 Highmark Square
DALLAS, TX

$468,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
14028 Highmark Square
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Grapevine Lake
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Flower Mound, TX

$3,137,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
5505 Windmier Circle
Briar Ridge Estates
FOR SALE

5505 Windmier Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5505 Windmier Circle
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Flower Mound, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by:
1074 Manacor Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
6041 Revere Place
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

6041 Revere Place
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6041 Revere Place
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
3321 Cole Ave #115
Cole House
FOR SALE

3321 Cole Ave #115
DALLAS, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3321 Cole Ave #115
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X