Houston’s Highly Anticipated Shopping Extravaganza is Here — Get Your Heart Card Now

The American Heart Association Shop With Heart card launches on April 23 with 10 days of discount shopping at some of the city's chicest merchants.

The Shop With Heart Card Fun is back and Roz Pactor is at the center of it as usual.

It’s that wonderful time of year when we can go shopping without guilt. Surely receiving a 20 percent discount on purchases while contributing to a worthy cause negates any buyer’s remorse. Thank you American Heart Association for priming our purchasing instincts with the Shop With Heart Card’s return.

The 10-day shopping and dining event runs Friday, April 23 through Sunday, May 2. A contribution of $50 or more, to aid in the fight against heart disease, earns your passage to major discounts at numerous area retailers.

That means the tariff on the fab gifts at Bering’s will be reduced by 20 percent, same for the cool summer togs at J. McLaughlin. The stylish Italian shoes at Clorinda Antinori in River Oaks Shopping Center are calling me and my Heart Card. How about some of those fab pillows and other home furnishings at Lam Bespoke? What better time to shop the elegant goods at Robert’s China and Gifts?

Add the Longoria Collection, Elizabeth Anthony, the Cotton Club, Kuhl-Linscomb, Kendra Scott and so many more. Keep in mind that this discount does not include online shopping. This is for in-store shopping only.

Gifts and housegoods at Bering’s such as the Spongelle Rose Botanica Candle are part of the Shop With Heart card event.

The American Heart Association has long been the philanthropic focus of fashion blogger Roz Pactor, who plans and executes the Shop With Heart Card program. She has served as president of Houston Heart Guild and has been honored on several occasions for her dedication to AHA.

“I encourage all of you that have longed to actually visit once again some of your favorite shopping locales to use this opportunity to not only support our local retailers but also to enjoy special savings and benefit this very important cause — heart,” Pactor tells PaperCity.

New this year, the Shop With Heart Card is digital. You digital receipt from online card purchase is all you need. If you buy the card at one of the participating merchants, that receipt will serve as proof of card purchase. No more paper discount cards. The American Heart Association is sustainability savvy.

Get the shopping scoop here.